Poor should get vaccine first: Pope in UN speech





Speaking from the Vatican in a video address to the UN General Assembly, Francis said the worldwide pandemic had highlighted the urgent need to promote public health and ensure access to vaccines.

"If anyone should be given preference, let it be the poorest, the most vulnerable, those who so often experience discrimination because they have neither power nor economic resources," he said.

Francis has said rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and the World Health Organization has warned against "vaccine nationalism", urging countries to join a global pact to share vaccine hopefuls with developing countries.

Pope warned world leaders against a growing breakdown of multilateralism, appealing in a speech to the United Nations for an end to what he called a global "climate of distrust."

"At present we are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism, which is all the more serious in light of the development of new forms of military technology," the Argentine pope said in a video address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We need to break with the present climate of distrust," said the pontiff, who called for relaxing international sanctions as harmful to civilian populations, without citing specific countries.









Francis' sharply worded rebuke to the UN did not call out any one nation or leader. But the spiritual head of 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide reproached the international community for what he characterized as a lax and disjointed response to a host of pressing social issues, including human rights, refugees and humanitarian crises, destruction of the environment, economic inequality and nuclear proliferation. -AFP





