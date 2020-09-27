Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:25 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Foreign News

Poor should get vaccine first: Pope in UN speech

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26: The poor and weakest members of society should get preferential treatment when a vaccine for the coronavirus is ready, Pope Francis told the United Nations on Friday.
Speaking from the Vatican in a video address to the UN General Assembly, Francis said the worldwide pandemic had highlighted the urgent need to promote public health and ensure access to vaccines.
"If anyone should be given preference, let it be the poorest, the most vulnerable, those who so often experience discrimination because they have neither power nor economic resources," he said.
Francis has said rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and the World Health Organization has warned against "vaccine nationalism", urging countries to join a global pact to share vaccine hopefuls with developing countries.
Pope warned world leaders against a growing breakdown of multilateralism, appealing in a speech to the United Nations for an end to what he called a global "climate of distrust."
"At present we are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism, which is all the more serious in light of the development of new forms of military technology," the Argentine pope said in a video address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
"We need to break with the present climate of distrust," said the pontiff, who called for relaxing international sanctions as harmful to civilian populations, without citing specific countries.




Francis' sharply worded rebuke to the UN did not call out any one nation or leader.  But the spiritual head of 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide reproached the international community for what he characterized as a lax and disjointed response to a host of pressing social issues, including human rights, refugees and humanitarian crises, destruction of the environment, economic inequality and nuclear proliferation.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia PM faces major test
Lebanon PM designate resigns
26 dead in military plane crash
India questions Imran’s claim to be protector of Muslims
Trudeau govt averts polls
Modi extends $15m to Sri Lanka for Buddhist ties
India vaccine for all humanity: Modi
Trump to pick Amy Coney Barrett for SC


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft