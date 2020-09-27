Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Mendy will have to wait for Chelsea debut

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, SEPT 26: Frank Lampard has revealed Chelsea's new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is not ready to make his debut in Saturday's Premier League clash at West Bromwich Albion.
Mendy joined Chelsea from French club Rennes on a five-year contract this week, strengthening Lampard's goalkeeping options following Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal form.
Kepa is the world's most expensive keeper but has rarely lived up to his £72 million ($91 million) price tag since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.
The Spaniard's costly mistakes are likely to see him replaced by Senegal international Mendy and he could even leave Chelsea in a loan deal before the transfer window closes in October.
But Lampard believes it is asking too much to give Mendy his first taste of English football following a hectic week in which he has hardly trained.   -AFP


