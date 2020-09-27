Mendy will have to wait for Chelsea debut





Mendy joined Chelsea from French club Rennes on a five-year contract this week, strengthening Lampard's goalkeeping options following Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal form.

Kepa is the world's most expensive keeper but has rarely lived up to his £72 million ($91 million) price tag since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

The Spaniard's costly mistakes are likely to see him replaced by Senegal international Mendy and he could even leave Chelsea in a loan deal before the transfer window closes in October.

But Lampard believes it is asking too much to give Mendy his first taste of English football following a hectic week in which he has hardly trained. -AFP















