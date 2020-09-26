By-polls to Pabna-4 JS seat today





The Election Commi-ssion (EC) has completed all preparations to conduct the by-polls.

The Pabna-4 parliamentary seat ( Atgharia- Ishwardi) fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2.

According to EC sources, the constituency consists of two upazilas (Ishwardi and Atgharia), two municipalities and 12 unions.









There are 84 polling stations in the constituency and the total number of voters is 381,112.

Of them, 191,697 are male voters and 189,415 are female voters.

The Awami League has nominated Md Nuruzzaman Biswas to contest the by-polls in the constituency.

