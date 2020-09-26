21 more die, 1,383  new C-19 cases in 24 hours





Some 1,383 new cases of infection were detected during the time, taking the number of total infection to 356,767.

During the same period, 12,593 samples were

collected and 12,473 were tested at 103 laboratories across the country. The latest day's infection rate was 11.09 percent while the overall infection rate was 18.90 percent and death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Some 1,932 patients had recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till Friday and the total number of recovery reached 267,024. The recovery rate currently stands at 74.85 percent.

Among the deceased of Friday, 14 were men and seven were women. Of the 21 deaths, 16 were from Dhaka, two from Chattogram, one each from Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

All of them died in different hospitals.

So far, 3,949 men and 1,144 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.

As many as 2,523 people have so far died in Dhaka Division, 1,052 in Chattogram, 428 in Khulna, 336 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 224 in Sylhet, 186 in Barishal and 107 in Mymensingh.

The country's first coronavirus case was detected on March 8 this year. The first death from the virus was reported 10 days later, on March 18.

However, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 32 million on Friday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global case count reached 32,136,855 with a total of 981,754 deaths worldwide as of Friday.

India recorded 5,732,518 cases while Brazil followed India with 4,657,702 cases and 139,808 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.

The South Asian country has so far reported 91,141 deaths.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.

























