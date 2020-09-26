Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
EC to use EVMs in all municipality polls

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

The Election Commission is likely to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming municipality polls across the country.
"We have started taking preparation for holding fresh election to around 250 municipalities across the country with the use of EVMs," a senior official the EC told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
In preliminary stage, the EC will use around 4500 EVMs in 250 municipality elections, he said, adding that the EC is yet to finalize the list of municipalities that will go to polls.
The commission is likely to announce the polls schedule of 250 municipalities in the last week of October and hold polls by December, he said, adding that all the elections will be held on a single day with the use of EVM technology.
The EC will arrange training and mount a campaign to create awareness of the use of EVMs across the country before the polls, he added.
According to EC officials, elections to 234 municipalities should be held by December as the commission held elections to the municipalities on December 30, 2015 and most of the elected mayors took oaths in January 2016, said EC officials.
Earlier, the EC used EVMs in some municipal polls partially.
Elections to the rest 94 others out of the total 328 municipalities will be held later.    According to the local government laws, elections should be held before 90 days of the expiry of the tenure of a municipality or UP.
In the polls, mayor and chairman candidates will participate with party symbols as the polls to the posts will be held on partisan basis.
Like previous elections, councillor and member candidates will participate in the polls with symbols allotted by the EC as elections to the posts will be non- partisan.
The elections to municipalities in the country were held in 2015 by the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.
Meanwhile, major political parties including ruling Awami League and BNP have already started taking preparation for the municipality elections.


