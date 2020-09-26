Many jostling for berth in small AL sub-committees





Earlier, there was no bar to include members or appointing assistant secretaries in the sub-committees. As a result, the secretarial members or sub-committee chiefs had the authority to appoint necessary numbers of members in the bodies. It resulted in a huge controversy.

As a result, the policymakers of the party have decided to restrict the number of sub-committee members within the limit of 35 political persons. In this situation, most secretarial members are in trouble to accommodate everyone, who are lobbying to get a post in the sub-committees.

According to insiders, there are thousands of requests for accommodating them in the sub-committees. Most senior leaders are lobbying to ensure a position for their followers while some former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Juba League are also lobbying.

A huge number of party leaders, who were dropped from different committees due to their previous controversial roles, are also actively trying to get positions again.

At the same time, there are a huge number of dedicated AL, BCL and Juba League leaders, who don't have a post in any committee. They also want a post to do politics as a sub-committee member. Policymakers of the party also want to accommodate the dedicated root-level leaders who were deprived of a position in the committees.

In this situation, most sub-committee chiefs and secretarial members are in big trouble to accommodate all in the tiny size sub-committees. They want mega size sub-committees like earlier, so that everyone can be given a post.

They think that many of them will remain out of the committees because of number limitation of the committees. It has been found that most AL secretarial members are in hesitation to form sub-committees. They cannot understand who will be left out. While talking to the correspondent, several secretarial members of AL central body said that they are facing big trouble in forming sub-committees. They think that the party will be very small and inactive and the dedicated leaders will lose their motivation for doing politics. It may make the party sufferer in the long run.

However, senior AL leaders think that the party has decided to reduce the size of the sub-committees to make the committees useful and effective. They also think that it may help the party to put a stop entry to intruders like Shahed, Regent Hospital chairman accused of fradulence. But, secretarial members said Shaheds get entry in the cub-committees with the request and pressure from party senior leaders. All secretaries try to take clean imaged and ex-BCL leaders to form the committees.

They said, "We the secretarial members of the party know who the dedicated and clean imaged people are at the root-level politics. So, there is no scope of an intruder to get into the party."

A secretarial member, requesting anonymity, said, "Sub-committees are considered as the political shelter of the ex-BCL leaders. If we fail to pick all dedicated leaders who stuck to the party during bad times to form committees then senior leaders of the party have to face the ire of the deprived active leaders."

"AL might face a leadership crisis in future as many dedicated leaders were being deprived nowadays and kept away from party activities," he added.

In this regard, one of the influential leaders and presidium member of AL Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The intruders, who have joined the party during good time have financial and mental strength. As a result, some of the party's hard-working leaders and activists were deprived of a berth in the party committees on several occasions. Most of the deprived leaders and activists are now frustrated."

"The dedicated and clean imaged leaders would be given priority in the new committees. We are working hard to ensure reward for the dedicated persons," he added.









However, a group of agitated BCL leaders confined AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader at the party president's Dhanmondi political office after the announcement of sub-committees during previous time, said party insiders.

At that time AL formed a jumbo-sized sub-committee and then ex-BCL leaders expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that some former leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, pro-BNP student body, managed to sneak into the AL sub-committees by hiding their identities.

But, this year the ex-BCL leaders are in fear of being dropped from the committees. Since, this year's committee will accommodate a limited number of leaders and activists according to the high command directive.

