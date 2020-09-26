Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Major Reshuffle In Cox’s Bazar Range

1,141 cops transferred, 1,507 posted

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Farhad Iqbal

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 25:  In the latest reshuffle in Cox's Bazar police force, 1141 constables have been transferred to various places. In line with a major reshuffle in the police administration, a total of 1,507 police officers have been transferred to Cox's Bazar.
Earlier, 272 officials, including the police superintendent, of the law enforcement agency were transferred in three phases.
The massive reshuffle in the Cox's Bazar range came after Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on July 31 night.     M Iqbal Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police, confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.  He said a gazette notification of the police headquarters confirmed the matter on Thursday.
Later, the Additional Police Superintendent and six assistant SPs were transferred.  On Wednesday, 264 officials including 34 inspectors were removed from the district.
The police came under strong criticism for the incident. Following this, the police headquarters decided to reshuffle the district police. As a result of this, as of Friday, 1,413 policemen were transferred.
CTG Range DIG M Anwar Hossain said members of police force across the country are transferred under a regular process. Police officials in Cox's Bazar also received transfer order under the same process, he added.
Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain mysteriously clinched a prize posting as Superintendent of Police of Rajshahi district. Earlier on September 16, Masud Hossain and six officials were transferred.
A murder case was filed with the Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-3 accusing nine persons including former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and Teknaf's Baharchhara Police Outpost in-Charge Liakat Ali in connection with the killing of Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.
Former Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and Teknaf's Baharchhara Police Outpost in-Charge Liakat Ali and other 12 were now jail.
On 17 July, police headquarters transferred Cox's Bazar Police Super ABM Masud Hossain to Rajshahi. He left the district town for Rajshahi on Thursday. Jhenaidah SP Md Hasanuzzaman replaced him. In the second phase, following a notification signed by IGP Benazir Ahmed on 21 September, seven additional and assistant supers of police were transferred. The next day, another notification was issued transferring 264 officials.
The move was informed by a notification, signed by Additional Inspector General of police (Administration) Dr Md Mainur Rahman Chowdhury in this regard on Wednesday.
The newly appointed OCs are -- Sheikh Munir-Ul Gias, Md Hafizur Rahman, Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, Mohammad Abdul Hai, Shaker Mohammad Jobaer, KM Azmiruzzaman, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Mazumdar and Mohammad Jalal Uddin, according to the notification.


