Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:15 PM
Water level in northern rivers rising again

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Bewildered villagers look on helplessly as raging flood water devour large swath of land of the villages along the bank of the River Jamuna in Sirajganj on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Water level in many of the rivers and tributaries in the Ganges basin recorded a rising trend afresh in the past twenty-four hours ending this morning after remaining in a stable condition in the previous couple of days.
Of the 30 river points, monitored in the Ganges basin on Friday, water levels increased at 19 points, while receded at 10 points and remained stable at another point, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
However, the rivers were still flowing below the danger level at 29 points while above the danger level at
one point on Friday.
Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) recorded a rising trend at all the four points except one in the Ganges River, while falling trend at all the four points in the Padma River, Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB, said.
Water level in the Ganges River went up by seven centimeter (cm), six cm and two cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, at Rajshahi and at Hardinge Bridge points respectively, while remaining steady at Talbaria point. Water level in the Korotoa further went up by six cm and nine cm at Bogura and at Chak Rahimpur points respectively.
FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend has been recorded at four points except one of the Jamuna River afresh this morning after either falling trend or steady situation in the previous couple of days.
The Jamuna River increased by 16 cm at Sarishabari in Bogura, 15 cm at Kazipur in Sirajgonj and 10 cm at Sirajgonj points respectively. The river was flowing four cm above the danger level at Sariakandi point afresh this morning. Rising conditions have also been recorded in the Gur River at Shingra point, while one cm rises in the Atrai River at Baghabari in Sirajgonj this morning. The Mahananda River also increased by 13 cm and one cm at Rohanpur at Chapainawabganj points respectively. The Little Jamuna went up by five cm at Naogaon point. Besides, the Atrai River increased by 110 cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon, while seven cm at Atrai point this morning.
Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels increased at 15 points, while remained steady at another point. The rivers were flowing below the danger level in all the 16 points except one this morning.    -BSS


