New bid but little hope to reform UNSC





But chances of transforming the world's body most powerful institution are seen as close to zero by most experts, who see little incentive from today's Permanent Five to let others in. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States hold veto-wielding permanent seats at the Security Council, an arrangement that reflects the geopolitical dynamics at the time of the UN's creation in the aftermath of World War II.

A coalition of four nations -- Brazil, Germany, India and Japan -- on Wednesday renewed its campaign for inclusion. Adding the "G4" would ensure that the Security Council incorporate Europe's biggest economy (Germany), the world's second largest developed economy and major UN contributor (Japan), the world's second most populous nation (India) and the most populous nation in Latin America (Brazil).

But to include more nations, the Permanent Five would dilute their own status. The chances of Security Council reform "are next to none," said Andrew Bacevich, professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University. The United States has backed a seat for close ally Japan, and former president Barack Obama on a visit to India announced support for New Delhi's bid.

But the United States is hardly pressing for an expansion, and showed hesitation in 2005 amid tensions with Germany over the Iraq invasion. With Britain's exit from the European Union, France is the only EU nation with a Security Council veto.

But France officially backs the bid by the four nations including Germany, as well as an expanded African presence, and unlike Russia, the United States and China seeks to limit the use of the veto to questions involving mass atrocities.

Leaders from around the world called at the UN General Assembly for a more representative Security Council. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Africa needed to be better represented in order "to collectively resolve some of the world's most protracted conflicts." -AFP

















UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25: A flurry of world leaders have appealed again to the United Nations to reform the Security Council, reviving a bid launched 15 years ago.But chances of transforming the world's body most powerful institution are seen as close to zero by most experts, who see little incentive from today's Permanent Five to let others in. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States hold veto-wielding permanent seats at the Security Council, an arrangement that reflects the geopolitical dynamics at the time of the UN's creation in the aftermath of World War II.A coalition of four nations -- Brazil, Germany, India and Japan -- on Wednesday renewed its campaign for inclusion. Adding the "G4" would ensure that the Security Council incorporate Europe's biggest economy (Germany), the world's second largest developed economy and major UN contributor (Japan), the world's second most populous nation (India) and the most populous nation in Latin America (Brazil).But to include more nations, the Permanent Five would dilute their own status. The chances of Security Council reform "are next to none," said Andrew Bacevich, professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University. The United States has backed a seat for close ally Japan, and former president Barack Obama on a visit to India announced support for New Delhi's bid.But the United States is hardly pressing for an expansion, and showed hesitation in 2005 amid tensions with Germany over the Iraq invasion. With Britain's exit from the European Union, France is the only EU nation with a Security Council veto.But France officially backs the bid by the four nations including Germany, as well as an expanded African presence, and unlike Russia, the United States and China seeks to limit the use of the veto to questions involving mass atrocities.Leaders from around the world called at the UN General Assembly for a more representative Security Council. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Africa needed to be better represented in order "to collectively resolve some of the world's most protracted conflicts." -AFP