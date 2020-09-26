Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:15 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

New bid but little hope to reform UNSC

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25: A flurry of world leaders have appealed again to the United Nations to reform the Security Council, reviving a bid launched 15 years ago.
But chances of transforming the world's body most powerful institution are seen as close to zero by most experts, who see little incentive from today's Permanent Five to let others in. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States hold veto-wielding permanent seats at the Security Council, an arrangement that reflects the geopolitical dynamics at the time of the UN's creation in the aftermath of World War II.
A coalition of four nations -- Brazil, Germany, India and Japan -- on Wednesday renewed its campaign for inclusion. Adding the "G4" would ensure that the Security Council incorporate Europe's biggest economy (Germany), the world's second largest developed economy and major UN contributor (Japan), the world's second most populous nation (India) and the most populous nation in Latin America (Brazil).
But to include more nations, the Permanent Five would dilute their own status. The chances of Security Council reform "are next to none," said Andrew Bacevich, professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University. The United States has backed a seat for close ally Japan, and former president Barack Obama on a visit to India announced support for New Delhi's bid.
But the United States is hardly pressing for an expansion, and showed hesitation in 2005 amid tensions with Germany over the Iraq invasion. With Britain's exit from the European Union, France is the only EU nation with a Security Council veto.
But France officially backs the bid by the four nations including Germany, as well as an expanded African presence, and unlike Russia, the United States and China seeks to limit the use of the veto to questions involving mass atrocities.
Leaders from around the world called at the UN General Assembly for a more representative Security Council. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Africa needed to be better represented in order "to collectively resolve some of the world's most protracted conflicts."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19
New bid but little hope to reform UNSC
Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15
BNP accuses AL of obstructing its candidate in by-polls
Two students missing as boat capsizes in Padma River
Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down
Vulnerable women, children at risk of rape, assault: MJF
Office bunking govt staff hampering public services


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Case filed over Padma boat capsize, two still missing
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft