Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15





The consultant has already finalised the document and estimates of the project. Talking to the Daily Observer, AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram WASA, said the tenders will be invited for the project by October 15.

He said the appointed consultant has already submitted report to the CWASA management regarding the tenders.

"We shall float international tenders for the long-awaited sewerage project of Chattogram by October 15," Fazlullah said.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

The CWASA board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD as the consultant for the project.

The CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of project for establishment of sewerage in Chattogram metropolitan (Phase-1).

The project phase-1 includes, 5.8 km deep sewer line, 189.5 km gravity pipes, 3620 manhole and chambers, 3.31 km force mains, realignment of existing utilities, 15 sewerage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant (100 million Litre per Day), etc.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the Tk 3808 crore project for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather the Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in Halishahar area.





















