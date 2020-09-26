Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:15 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

Sewage Treatment Plant

Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) will invite international tenders for implementation of a sewerage project by October 15.
The consultant has already finalised the document and estimates of the project. Talking to the Daily Observer, AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram WASA, said the tenders will be invited for the project by October 15.
He said the appointed consultant has already submitted report to the CWASA management regarding the tenders.
"We shall float international tenders for the long-awaited sewerage project of Chattogram by October 15," Fazlullah said.
On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.
The CWASA board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD as the consultant for the project.
 The CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of project for establishment of sewerage in Chattogram metropolitan (Phase-1).
The project phase-1 includes, 5.8 km deep sewer line, 189.5 km gravity pipes, 3620 manhole and chambers, 3.31 km force mains, realignment of existing utilities, 15 sewerage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant (100 million Litre per Day), etc.
The ECNEC meeting has approved the Tk 3808 crore project for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.  The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.  After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather the Karnaphuli River.  The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in Halishahar area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19
New bid but little hope to reform UNSC
Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15
BNP accuses AL of obstructing its candidate in by-polls
Two students missing as boat capsizes in Padma River
Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down
Vulnerable women, children at risk of rape, assault: MJF
Office bunking govt staff hampering public services


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Case filed over Padma boat capsize, two still missing
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft