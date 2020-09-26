BNP accuses AL of obstructing its candidate in by-polls





"The cadres of the Awami League candidate in Pabna-4 by-election are threatening the workers and supporters of our candidate. They attacked a meeting of the candidate of Sheaf of Paddy on Thursday in Naogaon-6 by-polls, leaving our many leaders and activists, injured," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said, "The signs of terrorist activities are visible ahead of the by-polls. We would like to say the people of the respective electoral areas will resist the obstacles towards holding fair and free voting with all their strength."

Rizvi also demanded the arrest and punishment of those involved in such 'terrorist' activities and effective steps to ensure credible voting in a congenial and peaceful atmosphere.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting in the by-polls to Pabna-4 will be held on Saturday while that of in Naogaon-6 on October 17.

Rizvi alleged that some pro-ruling party 'perverted people of the cultural arena' are making evil efforts to belittle BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by distorting history. -UNB





























