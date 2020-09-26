Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:14 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Prices of rice went up by Tk2-3 per kg but prices of onion decreased slightly while prices of vegetables kept soaring at the country's kitchen markets on Friday.
Visiting different kitchen markets at Karwan Bazar, New Market and Palassey on Friday, this correspondent found that Miniket was being sold at Tk 55-58 per kg while it was sold at Tk 52-55 per kg in the last week.
BR-28 was being sold at 48-50 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 45-48 per kg in the last week.
Nazirshail was being sold at Tk 60-62 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 58-60 per kg in the last week.
Rice sellers said the prices of different varieties of rice increased at both wholesale and retail markets. The syndicate is the responsible for increasing the rice price.
Onion (local) was selling at Tk 90 on Friday while it was sold at Tk 95-100 per kg in the previous week.
In vegetables markets, Brinjal was being sold at Tk 70-80 per kg, gourd at Tk 40 per kg, ladies finger at Tk 60 per kg, Bitter gourd at Tk 60 per kg and tomato at 100 per kg.
Nizam, a vegetable vendor said there was no reason for increasing the vegetables price. Wholesalers hiked the vegetable prices.
"I have bought vegetables at higher prices. There is no shortage of supply," he added.
However, prices of fish, meat and chicken remained unchanged. Strong market monitoring is needed to keep the prices of essentials stable, he  said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19
New bid but little hope to reform UNSC
Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15
BNP accuses AL of obstructing its candidate in by-polls
Two students missing as boat capsizes in Padma River
Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down
Vulnerable women, children at risk of rape, assault: MJF
Office bunking govt staff hampering public services


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Case filed over Padma boat capsize, two still missing
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft