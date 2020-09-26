Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down





Visiting different kitchen markets at Karwan Bazar, New Market and Palassey on Friday, this correspondent found that Miniket was being sold at Tk 55-58 per kg while it was sold at Tk 52-55 per kg in the last week.

BR-28 was being sold at 48-50 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 45-48 per kg in the last week.

Nazirshail was being sold at Tk 60-62 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 58-60 per kg in the last week.

Rice sellers said the prices of different varieties of rice increased at both wholesale and retail markets. The syndicate is the responsible for increasing the rice price.

Onion (local) was selling at Tk 90 on Friday while it was sold at Tk 95-100 per kg in the previous week.

In vegetables markets, Brinjal was being sold at Tk 70-80 per kg, gourd at Tk 40 per kg, ladies finger at Tk 60 per kg, Bitter gourd at Tk 60 per kg and tomato at 100 per kg.

Nizam, a vegetable vendor said there was no reason for increasing the vegetables price. Wholesalers hiked the vegetable prices.

"I have bought vegetables at higher prices. There is no shortage of supply," he added.

However, prices of fish, meat and chicken remained unchanged. Strong market monitoring is needed to keep the prices of essentials stable, he said.















Prices of rice went up by Tk2-3 per kg but prices of onion decreased slightly while prices of vegetables kept soaring at the country's kitchen markets on Friday.Visiting different kitchen markets at Karwan Bazar, New Market and Palassey on Friday, this correspondent found that Miniket was being sold at Tk 55-58 per kg while it was sold at Tk 52-55 per kg in the last week.BR-28 was being sold at 48-50 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 45-48 per kg in the last week.Nazirshail was being sold at Tk 60-62 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 58-60 per kg in the last week.Rice sellers said the prices of different varieties of rice increased at both wholesale and retail markets. The syndicate is the responsible for increasing the rice price.Onion (local) was selling at Tk 90 on Friday while it was sold at Tk 95-100 per kg in the previous week.In vegetables markets, Brinjal was being sold at Tk 70-80 per kg, gourd at Tk 40 per kg, ladies finger at Tk 60 per kg, Bitter gourd at Tk 60 per kg and tomato at 100 per kg.Nizam, a vegetable vendor said there was no reason for increasing the vegetables price. Wholesalers hiked the vegetable prices."I have bought vegetables at higher prices. There is no shortage of supply," he added.However, prices of fish, meat and chicken remained unchanged. Strong market monitoring is needed to keep the prices of essentials stable, he said.