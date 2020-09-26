Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Vulnerable women, children at risk of rape, assault: MJF

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Rights organisation Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of rape and sexual assault in different parts of the country.
In a press statement today, MJF demanded an immediate investigation into the incidents and called for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators through the legal system.
A Chakma woman was raped by multiple assaulters in Khagrachhari early Thursday. And just a day before, two teenage girls were raped by several men in Benapole, said Manusher Jonno Foundation. In the press statement, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "Women and girls are being sexually abused in different parts of the country. Marginalised women and women with disabilities and children are most at risk. Some have been killed after being sexually assaulted."
She added that people involved in sexual harassment should be punished regardless of who they are or what their identities are. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the women and children of this country from this terrible peril, she added.


