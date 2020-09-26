Office bunking govt staff hampering public services





Only those who are emergency staff or manning important desks are attending offices regularly. The rests who are working in less important desks and in the offices of ministers, state ministers or deputy ministers are irregulars. They attend offices when their bosses are present in the offices.

A number of officials and employees normally leave the office after ensuring their presence in the office. Some of them roam around other offices or places for their personal work while some go back home despite having important jobs at hand.

As a result, regular work in the government offices is being hampered. It is creating sufferings to the general people who come to seek services from the authorities.

Under the circumstances the Education Ministry has issued an office order asking officials and employees to remain in the office during office time.

In the notice, signed by Secondary and Higher Education Division's Deputy Secretary Md Nazmul Islam, said that most of the officials and employees are not attending office during office time. They roam in different places during office hours. Some of them do not attend office on time. Some of them leave offices without permission after ensuring their digital presence.

Such activities of some of the officers and staff are hampering office work and creating unnecessary delay in providing services to the people.

He mentioned such activities as violation of Government Employees (Punctual Attendance) Guideline, 2019 under the Government Employees Law 2018.

"Remaining absent in government offices during office time, leaving office and roaming here and there without prior permission of higher authorities, leaving important work is completely a violation of the Government Employees (Punctual Attendance) Guideline, 2019 under the Government Employees Law 2018," the notice mentioned.

The notice also directed all officials and employees to attend offices in time and take prior permission of higher authorities before leaving office.

Some other ministries and divisions have also issued similar office circulars to ensure attendance of officials and employees. However, minimum presence of officials and employees was seen in most ministries and divisions in the Secretariat on Thursday.

But, pressure of outsiders and lobbyists could not be resisted in the Secretariat, despite having restriction on issuance of visitors pass. Most visitors and lobbyists have been collecting passes managing the authorities concerned or by managing the security personnel at the Secretariat gate.















Although the restriction on office attendance of only 25 per cent officials and employees was withdrawn a month ago, most government officials and employees are still reluctant to attend their offices regularly. Most of them remain absent in the offices without notice.Only those who are emergency staff or manning important desks are attending offices regularly. The rests who are working in less important desks and in the offices of ministers, state ministers or deputy ministers are irregulars. They attend offices when their bosses are present in the offices.A number of officials and employees normally leave the office after ensuring their presence in the office. Some of them roam around other offices or places for their personal work while some go back home despite having important jobs at hand.As a result, regular work in the government offices is being hampered. It is creating sufferings to the general people who come to seek services from the authorities.Under the circumstances the Education Ministry has issued an office order asking officials and employees to remain in the office during office time.In the notice, signed by Secondary and Higher Education Division's Deputy Secretary Md Nazmul Islam, said that most of the officials and employees are not attending office during office time. They roam in different places during office hours. Some of them do not attend office on time. Some of them leave offices without permission after ensuring their digital presence.Such activities of some of the officers and staff are hampering office work and creating unnecessary delay in providing services to the people.He mentioned such activities as violation of Government Employees (Punctual Attendance) Guideline, 2019 under the Government Employees Law 2018."Remaining absent in government offices during office time, leaving office and roaming here and there without prior permission of higher authorities, leaving important work is completely a violation of the Government Employees (Punctual Attendance) Guideline, 2019 under the Government Employees Law 2018," the notice mentioned.The notice also directed all officials and employees to attend offices in time and take prior permission of higher authorities before leaving office.Some other ministries and divisions have also issued similar office circulars to ensure attendance of officials and employees. However, minimum presence of officials and employees was seen in most ministries and divisions in the Secretariat on Thursday.But, pressure of outsiders and lobbyists could not be resisted in the Secretariat, despite having restriction on issuance of visitors pass. Most visitors and lobbyists have been collecting passes managing the authorities concerned or by managing the security personnel at the Secretariat gate.