Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:14 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

BNP is plotting to grab state power: Quader

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP-Jamaat alliance is out to hatch a conspiracy to grab the state power through clandestine alleyways instead of standing beside the people during the coronavirus pandemic.
"A befitting reply will be given to BNP if the party gets involved with anti-people and anti-country conspiracy," he told a view-exchange marking the 74th birthday of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party's central Bangabandhu Avenue office here.
Leaders of AL secretariat, Dhaka city units and associate bodies joined the meeting which was held in a limited scale maintaining health guidelines.
Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, said intelligence reports revealed the BNP's conspiracy to grab the state power while different media have already reported on the matter.
BNP-Jamaat alliance never wants to represent the hopes and aspirations of the people rather they always do politics of conspiracy. They believe in anti-liberation and anti-state evil forces, he added.
He said AL is the flag-bearer of the people's hopes and aspirations and it always reflects people's desire in its activities.
AL never does politics of conspiracy but the party falls a victim to conspiracy time and again, he added.




Quader said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is a convict in a corruption case.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19
New bid but little hope to reform UNSC
Ctg WASA to float int’l tenders by Oct 15
BNP accuses AL of obstructing its candidate in by-polls
Two students missing as boat capsizes in Padma River
Prices of rice, veg up, onion slightly down
Vulnerable women, children at risk of rape, assault: MJF
Office bunking govt staff hampering public services


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Case filed over Padma boat capsize, two still missing
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft