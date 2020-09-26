China to produce 610m doses

BEIJING, Sept 25: China's Covid-19 vaccine development programme is in a "leading position" and Beijing is on track to produce over 600 million doses by the end of the year, officials said Friday.

China has been bullish about the development of its coronavirus vaccine as scientists around the world race to halt the deadly pathogen which has caused global chaos and killed almost a million people.

Health officials told reporters at a press conference Friday that China expects to produce 610 million vaccine doses by the end of this year, with annual production capacity to reach at least one billion doses next year.

Eleven Chinese vaccines have now entered clinical trials, with four in Phase Three trials that are "progressing smoothly", said Wu Yuanbin from the Ministry of Science and Technology. -AFP