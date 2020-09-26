Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:14 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Trump sued by niece

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, Sept 25: Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued him on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.
The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan against Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of his brother Robert Trump, who died in August, accused the defendants of "rampant fraud" and conspiracy.
The complaint retraces some allegations that Mary Trump made in her recent tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."
Mary Trump accused the president and the other defendants of moving to "squeeze" her out as they maneuvered to take control of the estate of her grandfather Fred Trump, the father of Donald Trump, who died in 1999. "Fraud was not just the family business - it was a way of life," the complaint said.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China to produce 610m doses
China destroys 16,000 mosques
Trump sued by niece
US economy suffered $16t drag due to racism
Deepika to be questioned in drug probe today
Putin joins Trump as Nobel Peace Prize nominee
US protesters defy curfew in Breonna Taylor protest
Queen Elizabeth to trim costs as C-19 hits income


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Case filed over Padma boat capsize, two still missing
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft