

Deepika to be questioned in drug probe today

Some of Bollywood's biggest actors are being questioned in a widening drug probe. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is scheduled to question actress Deepika Padukone, one of the industry's most well-known names, on Saturday.

Padukone, 34, among the industry's highest paid stars, was seen landing in Mumbai late on Thursday, ahead of her questioning on Saturday. The NCB has already questioned several well-known persons connected to the industry this week in Mumbai, including producers, talent managers and a fashion designer.

The investigation is aimed at unearthing a possible nexus between the film industry and the drug trade. "We don't know who is next. It's scary," said a Bollywood producer, who did not want to be named, adding that there were fears that more big names could feature in the probe.

The 191 billion rupee ($2.59 billion) Indian film industry, of which Mumbai-based Bollywood forms a major part, has been struggling with a lean year, as theatres continue to remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai police initially reported Rajput's death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the federal police agency is now investigating if there was any foul play. -REUTERS





















