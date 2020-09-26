



A collective of Russian public figures including writer Sergey Komkov were reportedly behind Putin's nomination. It's unclear what the former KGB agent - who annexed a neighboring country, is credibly accused of tampering in U.S. elections and has seen his adversaries poisoned - was nominated for doing.

The Nobel Committee does not disclose its nominees, but Komkov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that his submission was received by officials in Oslo, Norway on Sept. 10.

Putin rival Alexey Navalny, who this week left a Berlin hospital where he was recovering from an alleged assassination attempt utilizing the Soviet-era poison novichok, was also reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by professors in Russia.

The Kremlin has expressed skepticism over the alleged poisoning, despite insistence from NATO and German officials that the nerve agent consumed by the anti-corruption activist kicked-in during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. President Trump has not acknowledged that finding, instead suggesting the world turn its attention to goings-on in China.

French and Swedish labs have confirmed Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent which was also used in the suspected poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

The Kremlin has denied allegations it was behind Nalvany's sickness and says Russian officials have seen no evidence of poisoning. -NYP

































