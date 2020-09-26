Video
Nepal plans to conduct census in India’s Kalapani areas

India side not to allow Nepal team to enter area

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: After its recent move to include the map showing Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani areas of Pithoragarh in its school textbooks as well as on coins, the Nepalese government is now planning to conduct a census in these areas which it has been claiming as its own.
Nepal conducts a census every 10 years and its next census exercise is due in May next year. The exercise, by the country's National Planning Commission and its Central Bureau of Statistics, involves a nationwide door-to-door survey.
"Hawkish elements" of the Nepalese political leadership want to get the census done in the villages comprising the Limpyidhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh areas, and had also drafted a questionnaire for the exercise. They added that "Nepal is also looking at other options for taking the census if a door-to-door survey is not possible."
Some in the Nepalese government want the census to be carried out in the villages comprising the three areas, which the country had earlier included in the maps for its school textbooks and on coins.
Villagers in the area, meanwhile, told the newspaper that there is "no question" of them participating in this exercise conducted by Nepal. "We are citizens of India.
Why should we participate in a census conducted by the Nepalese government?" Mahendra Budhiyal, a resident of Budhi village, said.
Officials of the district administration, too, said in case there is such a plan in the offing, "it can never materialise." "Even if any such plan was there, it can never materialise as no Nepalese team will be allowed to enter the area for such an exercise," a district administration official told the newspaper.
Pithoragarh district officials also said that they were not aware of any such move by the Nepalese government.
On June 13, the lower house of Nepal's Parliament approved a map that included disputed territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. The country had first introduced the new map in May.
India has said Nepal's "unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence." The Ministry of External Affairs also advised Nepal to avoid 'artificial enlargement' of territorial claims.   -TOI


