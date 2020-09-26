Writ challenging reappointment process of WASA MD Taqsem





Engineer Khandker Monjur Morshed, former additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board, filed the writ petition seeking stay on the process for extending the tenure of Taqsem for three more years.

Petitioner's lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed said WASA's board meeting was convened by its board secretary instead of WASA chairman on September 17, which was a violation of the relevant provisions of the law.









A selection committee was supposed to be formed for the appointment of the WASA MD and a gazette notification must be issued for constituting the selection committee as per the relevant rules, but no selection committee was formed for renewing the appointment, he said.

The writ petition could be heard in the HC bench of Justice J B M. Hassan and Justice Md. Khairul Alam next week, added the lawyer.

The petition sought HC rule, asking the board secretary of Dhaka WASA to explain under what authority he convened the board meeting of Dhaka on September 17.

The authorities concerned including the local government secretary, additional secretary (water supply), Taqsem a Khan, MD of Dhaka WASA, have been made respondents to the writ. A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday challenging legality of the process to extend the another term of Taqsem A Khan to the post of managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).Engineer Khandker Monjur Morshed, former additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board, filed the writ petition seeking stay on the process for extending the tenure of Taqsem for three more years.Petitioner's lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed said WASA's board meeting was convened by its board secretary instead of WASA chairman on September 17, which was a violation of the relevant provisions of the law.A selection committee was supposed to be formed for the appointment of the WASA MD and a gazette notification must be issued for constituting the selection committee as per the relevant rules, but no selection committee was formed for renewing the appointment, he said.The writ petition could be heard in the HC bench of Justice J B M. Hassan and Justice Md. Khairul Alam next week, added the lawyer.The petition sought HC rule, asking the board secretary of Dhaka WASA to explain under what authority he convened the board meeting of Dhaka on September 17.The authorities concerned including the local government secretary, additional secretary (water supply), Taqsem a Khan, MD of Dhaka WASA, have been made respondents to the writ.