Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:13 PM
Manpower crisis: How it's affecting Cumilla traffic management

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

CUMILLA, Sept 25: It is always difficult to actively manage traffic on any busy road and things become even harder when there is a severe shortage of manpower. This is exactly the problem the traffic police in Cumilla city are facing now-a-days.
Currently, officials said, there are 49 traffic constables and eight sergeants working in the city, a number too inadequate to dynamically handle the traffic flow here.
Maintaining discipline on the busy roads is becoming a challenge with the number, said a senior police official.
According to the Cumilla District Traffic Police, if only two constables are allowed at 25 important roads in the city, including Chwakbazar Bus stand, CNG stand, Rajganj intersection, Thana road intersection, Kandirpar Liberty intersection, Pubali Chattar, West and East side of Shashangachha Bus Stand, Tamsam Bridge, Court intersection, Ranir Bazar, Police Lines, Salauddin intersection, Paduar Bazar, Nazrul Avenue Modern School, Jhautala Moon Hospital, Badurtala YWCA School, Ramghat Cumilla Tower Hospital, Kichaitali Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, Telikona intersection, then 100 policemen will be needed to manage traffic in two shifts.
There are 49 constables, seven sergeants and one PSI. Two of them work in the traffic branch while nine others are in charge of Daudkandi, Laksham and Debidwar upazilas.
If eight of them from two shifts fall sick or go on leave then it is up to 30 policemen - 15 in each shift - to manage traffic in the city.
"It's too tough for them to bring discipline on the roads with a fewer number of traffic police personnel in the city," said Kamal Uddin.
Badrul Huda Jenu, president of Swacheton Nagorik Committee, said it is impossible to deal with the traffic system systematically with such a small number of traffic police. Besides, a traffic police is needed at every important road of the city round the clock following the rise in the number of vehicles.
Syed Nazrul Islam, superintendent of Cumilla police, said it is necessary to increase the number of traffic police and raise awareness among the people to properly manage traffic in the city.   -UNB


