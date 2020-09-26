

Nazrul Islam new BD ambassador to Ethiopia

Ambassador-designate Islam is a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his diplomatic career, he served in different capacities at Bangladesh missions in Rome, Kolkata and Geneva, and had been engaged in many important multilateral negotiations for the government, said a press release from Ministry of Foreign Affairs last night.

At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities in different wings. -UNB

































