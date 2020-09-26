Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:13 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home City News

Why relocating stray dogs is not the solution

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Mohammadpur Animal Rescue and Adoption Society Bangladesh forms a human chain at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday demanding steps to rescue the stray dogs instead of relocating them from Dhaka South City to other districts. photo: observer

Mohammadpur Animal Rescue and Adoption Society Bangladesh forms a human chain at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday demanding steps to rescue the stray dogs instead of relocating them from Dhaka South City to other districts. photo: observer

Stray dogs have always been a part and parcel of Dhaka. However, in a controversial move, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has, of late, started relocating strays from different parts of the metropolis under its jurisdiction to the Matuail landfill on the outskirts.
While animal welfare associations and canine lovers have opposed the relocation strategy, claiming it is tantamount to abetting animal cruelty, the city's civic body says that the nearly 60,000 stray dogs are a menace to Dhaka.
The move has also triggered a heated debate between animal lovers and those who consider the street dogs a nuisance, on social media platform Facebook, with the former suggesting that the civic authorities undertake sterilisation drives instead to control stray population.
Maruf, a student of Dhaka University, said that dogs are an essential part of urban life. "Stray dogs rarely attack people unless provoked. Strays in residential localities also keep a close watch on intruders. Instead of going after the mute animals, the corporation should focus on sterilising dogs."
Maruf's concerns could not be more justified at a time when the relocation of dogs from DU's TSC area and Dhanmondi has escalated the controversy.
A private university student, Samiha Islam, also argued that if relocating dogs for "scaring people" be allowed, then why not the criminals roaming freely in the streets of Dhaka?
The other group is, however, wary about health issues such as rabies and the possibility of dog bites. But instead of suggesting a more humane approach of dealing with the so-called menace, they demand culling of dogs - a step further. Both the groups held back-to-back human-chain programmes in Dhaka this month.
But how does the 'relocation' work?
Stray dogs around a designated spot are first caught with a special net trap and tranqualised. They are then ferried to the Matuail sanitary landfill on pick-up vans and released.
What does the law say?
Under the Animal Welfare Act, stray animal removal is an offense. But this law applies to areas other than the city corporation. As per the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the city corporation authority can relocate and even euthanise stray animals.
DNCC's step towards a different direction
In stark contrast, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to aggressively carry out vaccination and sterilisation programmes to control the population of stray dogs.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday reiterated on his Facebook page that the city corporation will not take any lethal or inhumane action against strays.
"Not a single dog in Dhaka North will be relocated elsewhere ... DNCC has decided to sterilise stray dogs ensuring environmental balance, safety of citizens and respecting animal welfare laws," he wrote.
According to DNCC sources, the sterilisation programme will be conducted in collaboration with Obhayaronno, an animal welfare foundation.
A vet from Obhoyaronno, seeking anonymity, told UNB that they're in talks with DNCC to start the sterilisation project soon. "But we could not get any such confirmation from DSCC on this," he said.
Earlier, both the city corporations had teamed up with Obhoyaronno for sterilising stray dogs. The initiative kicked off in 2012, but stopped in southern Dhaka in 2014. In DNCC, the project continued till December 2019.
On September 17, actress Jaya Ahsan, Obhoyaronno, and People for Animal Welfare filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking a stay on the relocation of stray dogs to Matuail.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ challenging reappointment process of WASA MD Taqsem
3 held with 13,000 Yaba pills in city
Manpower crisis: How it's affecting Cumilla traffic management
Nazrul Islam new BD ambassador to Ethiopia
Why relocating stray dogs is not the solution
AL joint coordination meeting today
Dug-wells become boon for many char people in Rajshahi
Dr Ali Riaz establishes award for exceptional graduate students


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft