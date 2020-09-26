Neymar back but problems persist for PSG





PARIS, SEPT 25: It has been a troubled start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain, overshadowed by a raft of coronavirus cases, suspensions and injuries, but the French champions can welcome back Neymar from a ban for this weekend's Ligue 1 game at Reims. The world's most expensive player was handed a two-match suspension after his involvement in an unseemly brawl at the end of PSG's 1-0 home defeat by Marseille recently.Without him, his teammates bounced back from losing their opening two games of the season and recorded successive victories against Metz (1-0) and Nice (3-0). "We are suffering a lot and we are really tired," said coach Thomas Tuchel after that latter outing, and Neymar's return can only improve their prospects of keeping that winning run going when they visit a Reims side who are winless in Ligue 1 and were in Hungary on Europa League duty on Thursday. -AFP