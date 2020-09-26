Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:13 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Sports

Neymar back but problems persist for PSG

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PARIS, SEPT 25: It has been a troubled start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain, overshadowed by a raft of coronavirus cases, suspensions and injuries, but the French champions can welcome back Neymar from a ban for this weekend's Ligue 1 game at Reims. The world's most expensive player was handed a two-match suspension after his involvement in an unseemly brawl at the end of PSG's 1-0 home defeat by Marseille recently.
Without him, his teammates bounced back from losing their opening two games of the season and recorded successive victories against Metz (1-0) and Nice (3-0).  "We are suffering a lot and we are really tired," said coach Thomas Tuchel after that latter outing, and Neymar's return can only improve their prospects of keeping that winning run going when they visit a Reims side who are winless in Ligue 1 and were in Hungary on Europa League duty on Thursday.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City, Liverpool reach League Cup fourth round
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
Neymar back but problems persist for PSG
Koeman's revolution needs instant results
Martinez hands Bayern 'dream' UEFA Super Cup win in front of 15,000 fans
'Nothing surprises me anymore,' says Messi lamenting Suarez departure
New Zealand approves Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
Sharma slams Gavaskar over 'distasteful' Kohli comments


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft