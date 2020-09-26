Halep thankful for French Open chance after virus upheaval





Delayed four months from its traditional spring billing, players must contend with vastly different conditions and far cooler temperatures than they are used to in the French capital.

"To play Roland Garros in September, end of September, it's a little bit weird," said Halep, the 2018 champion.

"But it's nice that we have the chance to play at this tournament. We should actually thank everyone for fighting so hard to make it possible."

The Romanian was among six top 10 players to skip the recent US Open over Covid-19 fears, but the extended lay-off has not impacted her form.

Halep comes into the competition owning a 20-2 record this season. She has won her last three events, in Dubai before the virus shutdown, and then titles on clay in Prague and Rome.

The top seed begins her campaign against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and can return to the number one ranking with a second French Open title.

With defending champion Ashleigh Barty opting not to play and US Open winner Naomi Osaka sidelined by injury, Halep is the only top three representative in the field here. -AFP































