Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:12 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Sports

Halep thankful for French Open chance after virus upheaval

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

PARIS, SEPT 25: French Open favourite Simona Halep said Friday she was grateful to just have the chance to play at Roland Garros this year after the tennis calendar was turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Delayed four months from its traditional spring billing, players must contend with vastly different conditions and far cooler temperatures than they are used to in the French capital.
"To play Roland Garros in September, end of September, it's a little bit weird," said Halep, the 2018 champion.
"But it's nice that we have the chance to play at this tournament. We should actually thank everyone for fighting so hard to make it possible."
The Romanian was among six top 10 players to skip the recent US Open over Covid-19 fears, but the extended lay-off has not impacted her form.
Halep comes into the competition owning a 20-2 record this season. She has won her last three events, in Dubai before the virus shutdown, and then titles on clay in Prague and Rome.
The top seed begins her campaign against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and can return to the number one ranking with a second French Open title.
With defending champion Ashleigh Barty opting not to play and US Open winner Naomi Osaka sidelined by injury, Halep is the only top three representative in the field here.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City, Liverpool reach League Cup fourth round
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
Neymar back but problems persist for PSG
Koeman's revolution needs instant results
Martinez hands Bayern 'dream' UEFA Super Cup win in front of 15,000 fans
'Nothing surprises me anymore,' says Messi lamenting Suarez departure
New Zealand approves Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
Sharma slams Gavaskar over 'distasteful' Kohli comments


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft