

Jamie receives Pro license

The governing body of earth's football two years back set new rules and regulations for the coaches and in accordance to those rules, a coach must have a advanced level license to be able to coach a national team and stand at the dugout for the team. These rules were passed with a view to improve the condition of games and team's football education and thus polish booters' skill.

After getting the new guideline, the English head coach of the country began his Pro Licensing course almost immediately. In the meantime, he completed and passed the course back in July. Now, after a wait of two months, Jamie got the good news and received the certificate in hand.

The elated coach from London says media, "I complete Pro course in July and only received the certificate yesterday. I am really happy."

The Englishman had to go to London several times for the course.

The coach was supposed to return in Dhaka in mid-August yet didn't have to come as the remaining matches of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier were delayed due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Jamie took over the national booters in red and green jerseys in 2018. For his success, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) a few months back renewed his tenure for next two years.





















