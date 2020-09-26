Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:12 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Sports

Jamie receives Pro license

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

Jamie receives Pro license

Jamie receives Pro license

Bangladesh national football team Head Coach James Day Jamie receives his certificate of Pro License recently and shares the good news with the media men with joy. A Pro Certificate is mandatory to coach a national team as per new regulation of FIFA.
The governing body of earth's football two years back set new rules and regulations for the coaches and in accordance to those rules, a coach must have a advanced level license to be able to coach a national team and stand at the dugout for the team. These rules were passed with a view to improve the condition of games and team's football education and thus polish booters' skill.
After getting the new guideline, the English head coach of the country began his Pro Licensing course almost immediately. In the meantime, he completed and passed the course back in July. Now, after a wait of two months, Jamie got the good news and received the certificate in hand.
The elated coach from London says media, "I complete Pro course in July and only received the certificate yesterday. I am really happy."
The Englishman had to go to London several times for the course.
The coach was supposed to return in Dhaka in mid-August yet didn't have to come as the remaining matches of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier were delayed due to Coronavirus Pandemic.
Jamie took over the national booters in red and green jerseys in 2018. For his success, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) a few months back renewed his tenure for next two years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City, Liverpool reach League Cup fourth round
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
Neymar back but problems persist for PSG
Koeman's revolution needs instant results
Martinez hands Bayern 'dream' UEFA Super Cup win in front of 15,000 fans
'Nothing surprises me anymore,' says Messi lamenting Suarez departure
New Zealand approves Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
Sharma slams Gavaskar over 'distasteful' Kohli comments


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft