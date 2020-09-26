Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 3

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as strong monsoon persists over the North Bay.
A deep convection is taking place under its influence.




Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, the Met Office said. All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
According to the regular weather forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions.
Some places can see moderately heavy to heavy falls, the Met Office said in a 24-hour forecast commencing 6am on Friday.   -UNB



