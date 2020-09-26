Video
University at Naogaon’s Patnitala demanded

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Observer Desk

People of Naogaon's Patnitala, staying in Dhaka, formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Friday demanding setting up of a university in the upazila.
Students, teachers, politicians and public representatives joined the hour-long programme that began at 3:00pm under the banner of 'Patnitala Upazila Samity'.
Speakers in the programme said Patnitala's Najirpur area is the suitable place to establish a university as it is an education hub for four to five upazilas of the district. The area contains a suitable environment for education with good communication facilities, they added.
On February 17, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the approval to set up a university in Naogaon.
Later, the Education Ministry asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prepare a draft law in this regard.


