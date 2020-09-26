University at Naogaon’s Patnitala demanded





Students, teachers, politicians and public representatives joined the hour-long programme that began at 3:00pm under the banner of 'Patnitala Upazila Samity'.

Speakers in the programme said Patnitala's Najirpur area is the suitable place to establish a university as it is an education hub for four to five upazilas of the district. The area contains a suitable environment for education with good communication facilities, they added.

On February 17, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the approval to set up a university in Naogaon.

Later, the Education Ministry asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prepare a draft law in this regard.

























