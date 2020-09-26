Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:11 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home News

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

NEW YORK, Sept 25: When Amazon's chief executive, Jeff Bezos, promised in 2013 that drones would soon be flying everywhere delivering packages, a miniature camera whirring through homes and recording video was probably not what people envisioned.
But Thursday, Amazon's Ring division unveiled the $249 Ring Always Home Cam, a small drone that hums as it flies around houses filming everything, ostensibly for security purposes.
Amazon also introduced new Echo devices, a cloud gaming service called Luna and other products. But the home security drone stood out. The company's promotional video highlighting the camera showed a burglar breaking into a home and getting spooked as the drone flew straight at him - "Oh, no!" he exclaimed - while the homeowner watched the encounter on his phone.
"Oh, yes," the ad proclaimed.
Reaction to the surveillance drone was spirited - but not in the way Amazon might have hoped.
"In a country with no laws regulating digital privacy, anyone who buys this from a company with a history of privacy problems is insane," tweeted Walt Mossberg, a longtime tech product reviewer who is a member of nonprofit News Literacy Project's board.
Ring said the drone could be used to check whether a homeowner had left the stove on or a window open, and promised that it would record only while flying. It would also make a humming sound so it would be clear when it was filming. But privacy was still the primary concern for most flabbergasted Twitter users.
"An internet connected drone camera for your home, owned by Amazon. this definitely won't be a privacy nightmare at all" one person tweeted.
"A scary step in the future of tech?" posted another Twitter user, Khoa Phan. "Like it's cool but always eerie at the same time. Obviously there's some concerns about privacy with Amazon. But what's the next step after this if this is just the beginning!?"
Dave Limp, the executive responsible for Amazon's devices, said it had made major investments in camera security, such as two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption, that will roll out this year. "If Walt doesn't want to buy this drone, then fine," he said.
The product came to be because of technological advances and consumer interest in indoor security cameras, Limp said. He said sensors had become good enough and cheap enough for an indoor drone to operate safely. Amazon also found that people did not put a camera in every room for reasons like not having outlets in the right place, so the drone could fill the gap, he said.   -NYT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 3
University at Naogaon’s Patnitala demanded
50,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home
Tourists flock Cumilla sites as virus restrictions ease
BSTI mobile court on Thursday seized fake carbonate beverage
Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas in Panchagarh town
Covid-19 cases hit 18,517 in Ctg


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft