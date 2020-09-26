Man gets life term for murder





The convict is Md Manik Mia, 35, son of Sada Mia of Gazir Para Village in the upazila.

The court also acquitted three others as prosecution failed to prove them guilty.









According to the prosecution, Eale Rani, 18, a physically-handicapped daughter of Intaz Ali Gazi, was slaughtered by some unidentified miscreants over a land dispute on January 28, 2014.

After investigating the case, police submitted charge-sheet against four persons including Manik Mia.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan handed down the verdict after examining 13 witnesses and relevant documents. JAMALPUR, Sept 25: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment for killing a girl in Bakshiganj Upazila in 2014.The convict is Md Manik Mia, 35, son of Sada Mia of Gazir Para Village in the upazila.The court also acquitted three others as prosecution failed to prove them guilty.According to the prosecution, Eale Rani, 18, a physically-handicapped daughter of Intaz Ali Gazi, was slaughtered by some unidentified miscreants over a land dispute on January 28, 2014.After investigating the case, police submitted charge-sheet against four persons including Manik Mia.The court also fined him Tk 10,000.District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan handed down the verdict after examining 13 witnesses and relevant documents.