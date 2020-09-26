

Lalmonirhat growers busy in advance vegetable farming

Most of the people here depend on vegetable farming. Many of them have already become self-reliant.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the upazila said vegetables grown here are sent to different areas of the country after meeting local demand. People of 28 villages under eight unions in the upazila directly and indirectly depend on agriculture.

Once, paddy, wheat and jute were mainly cultivated in these villages. But as the growers were not getting fair prices of their products in the last several years, they opted for vegetable farming.

Some growers of Komolabari Union in the upazila including Yunus, Matin and Khitish have become successful in vegetable farming.

Meanwhile, upazila agriculture officials are supervising the cultivation regularly and giving necessary advice to the growers.

A recent visit found different vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, brinjal, radish, red spinach, cucumber, and bitter gourd grown in the fields.

Many people have been solvent by farming vegetables on leased lands. Many are running the higher education of their offspring.

The visit also found farmers and their wives busy in nurturing vegetable lands.

Talking to this correspondent, growers said, if the government takes various measures for them, they will grow more vegetables.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer MM Zaman Shaheen said this year's vegetable farming target is 1,170 hectares of land in this Robi season. Of the total, 356 ha have already been cultivated. The target will be exceeded this year.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Alinoor Rahman the soil of the upazila is suitable for agriculture.

Under round the clock supervision by the upazila agriculture officers, large-scale vegetable arming is going on here, he added.















