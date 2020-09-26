Five found dead in four districts





HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Police on Friday recovered the bodies of two fishermen who remained missing after a trawler capsize in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Insaf Hossain, 15, son of Rahmat Ullah of Char King, and Razib Hossain, 16, son of Faruk Ahmed of Char Ishwar area in the upazila.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) said the bodies were recovered in the morning with the help of fishermen.

A fishing boat, carrying 11 fishermen, was caught by high tide and sank in the river in Southeast side of Bhasanchar on Thursday evening.

Nine fishermen managed to swim ashore.

But, Insaf and Razib were missing, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Police on Friday recovered a van driver's body from the Harabati River in Khetlal Upazila of the district after he went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abu Hossen, 35, was the son of late Abdul Jalil of Kandoa Dholpara Village in Sadar Upazila.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mondal said Abu Hossen went out of home with his battery-run van on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return. Locals saw the body in the river in Hoppir Haat area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Miscreants might have killed him and snatched away the van, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Police recovered a tea stall keeper's body from Bhatkhali Canal in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Abu Hanif Fakir, 25, was the son of late Hossen Ali Fakir of Purba Kharoikhali Village in the upazila.

Local boys saw the body in their net about 12pm while they were catching fish in the canal and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother Salam Fakir said Abu Hanif might have been hacked to death by a group of unidentified miscreants on Wednesday midnight as the body bore 10 to 12 injury marks.

Morelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Masuma Begum, 22, wife of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Kasmahal Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members alleged that Masuma married Anisur six years ago.

She was found hanging inside her room in the morning.

However, Sayemm Uddin, grandfather of Masuma, alleged that the father and mother of Anisur often tortured his granddaughter in absence of her husband.

They killed her and hanged later to cover up the matter as suicide, he added.

Sub-Inspector of Sadar PS Mohammad Noor Alam confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body and sent it to Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















