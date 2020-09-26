Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:11 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Sept 25: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP, said, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre will turn the young generations into skilled human resources through IT-based education.
She also said this type of education is the main tool of development in the present age. Sheikh Russell Digital Lab will be set up at every school.
The speaker said this as chief guest while laying foundation stone for constructing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre in Pirganj Upazila of the district through video-conferencing on Thursday.
In this connection, Information and Communication Technology Department organised a function at Upazila Parishad Auditorium.
The JS speaker said due to timely and effective steps taken by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT adviser to the Prime Minister, everyone is enjoying the benefits of Digital Bangladesh today.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, addressed the function as special guest while Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan chaired it.
Among others, Managing Director (Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, District Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarker, and District Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed also addressed the function.
Director of 'Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Construction' project Md Mostafa Kamal gave a welcome note on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term for murder
Lalmonirhat growers busy in advance vegetable farming
Marking the Mujib Barsha
Five found dead in four districts
Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj
Four murdered in four districts
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists
Rough weather smashes hope of coastal fishers


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft