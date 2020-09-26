Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj





She also said this type of education is the main tool of development in the present age. Sheikh Russell Digital Lab will be set up at every school.

The speaker said this as chief guest while laying foundation stone for constructing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre in Pirganj Upazila of the district through video-conferencing on Thursday.

In this connection, Information and Communication Technology Department organised a function at Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

The JS speaker said due to timely and effective steps taken by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT adviser to the Prime Minister, everyone is enjoying the benefits of Digital Bangladesh today.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, addressed the function as special guest while Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan chaired it.

Among others, Managing Director (Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, District Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarker, and District Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed also addressed the function.

Director of 'Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Construction' project Md Mostafa Kamal gave a welcome note on the occasion.































PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Sept 25: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP, said, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre will turn the young generations into skilled human resources through IT-based education.She also said this type of education is the main tool of development in the present age. Sheikh Russell Digital Lab will be set up at every school.The speaker said this as chief guest while laying foundation stone for constructing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre in Pirganj Upazila of the district through video-conferencing on Thursday.In this connection, Information and Communication Technology Department organised a function at Upazila Parishad Auditorium.The JS speaker said due to timely and effective steps taken by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT adviser to the Prime Minister, everyone is enjoying the benefits of Digital Bangladesh today.State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, addressed the function as special guest while Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan chaired it.Among others, Managing Director (Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, District Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarker, and District Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed also addressed the function.Director of 'Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Construction' project Md Mostafa Kamal gave a welcome note on the occasion.