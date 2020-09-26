Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:11 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Four murdered in four districts

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Barishal, Magura and Bogura, on Thursday. 
LAXMIPUR: A college student was allegedly beaten to death at his lover's grandfather's house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Jabed Hossain, an eleventh grader at Dalal Bazar Degree College. He was the son of Sharif Ullah, a resident of Hasandi Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Jabed developed an affair with a girl, who is also a resident of the same village, for two years. Both of them took decision for marriage after fleeing houses as family members of the girl were dissatisfied over the       matter.
Farhad, brother of the girl, along with Rubel and Liton phoned Jabed to come at his grandfather's house in the morning, and they beat Jabed to death after his arrival in the house, alleged the deceased's family members.
They hanged the body with ceiling fan to cover up the incident as suicide, said Sharif Ullah.
Cousin of the girl said Jabed committed suicide as his lover refused to flee with him.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A man was allegedly killed by a schoolboy over trifling matter in Kawnia PS area of the city on Thursday.
Deceased Helal Uddin, 42, was a resident of Ward No. 3 in the city. He was a driver of Amrita Food Products Company.
Police sources said Helal Uddin locked into an altercation with one Sakib, a tenth grader and son of Nuruzzaman of the area, over trifling matter in the afternoon. Following this, Sakib punched on Helal's head that left him senseless.
He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where he was declared dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Kawnia PS OC Azimul Karim confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Sakib in this connection.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his step-brother in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Alamgir Molla, 13, son of Liaqat Molla, a resident of Bangram Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shawkat Molla hit Alamgir's head with a rod in the afternoon on Wednesday over cooking food, leaving him critically injured.
Alamgir was first taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon.
Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident adding that, police have detained Shawkat in this connection.
BOGURA: A man allegedly killed his aunt over trifling matter in Sonatala Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Rebeka Begum, 38, was the wife of Hamed Ali of Sonakania Village under Jorgachha Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rebeka Begum locked into an altercation with her brother-in-law Hasen Ali over a trifling matter about 6am on Wednesday.
At one stage, Hasen Ali's son Mokhlesar Rahman hit on Rebeka's head with a stick, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she died early Thursday.
After autopsy, the body was buried at the family graveyard about 4:30pm.
Sonatala PS OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term for murder
Lalmonirhat growers busy in advance vegetable farming
Marking the Mujib Barsha
Five found dead in four districts
Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj
Four murdered in four districts
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists
Rough weather smashes hope of coastal fishers


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft