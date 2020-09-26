Four murdered in four districts





LAXMIPUR: A college student was allegedly beaten to death at his lover's grandfather's house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jabed Hossain, an eleventh grader at Dalal Bazar Degree College. He was the son of Sharif Ullah, a resident of Hasandi Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Jabed developed an affair with a girl, who is also a resident of the same village, for two years. Both of them took decision for marriage after fleeing houses as family members of the girl were dissatisfied over the matter.

Farhad, brother of the girl, along with Rubel and Liton phoned Jabed to come at his grandfather's house in the morning, and they beat Jabed to death after his arrival in the house, alleged the deceased's family members.

They hanged the body with ceiling fan to cover up the incident as suicide, said Sharif Ullah.

Cousin of the girl said Jabed committed suicide as his lover refused to flee with him.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was allegedly killed by a schoolboy over trifling matter in Kawnia PS area of the city on Thursday.

Deceased Helal Uddin, 42, was a resident of Ward No. 3 in the city. He was a driver of Amrita Food Products Company.

Police sources said Helal Uddin locked into an altercation with one Sakib, a tenth grader and son of Nuruzzaman of the area, over trifling matter in the afternoon. Following this, Sakib punched on Helal's head that left him senseless.

He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Kawnia PS OC Azimul Karim confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Sakib in this connection.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his step-brother in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Molla, 13, son of Liaqat Molla, a resident of Bangram Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shawkat Molla hit Alamgir's head with a rod in the afternoon on Wednesday over cooking food, leaving him critically injured.

Alamgir was first taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon.

Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident adding that, police have detained Shawkat in this connection.

BOGURA: A man allegedly killed his aunt over trifling matter in Sonatala Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Rebeka Begum, 38, was the wife of Hamed Ali of Sonakania Village under Jorgachha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rebeka Begum locked into an altercation with her brother-in-law Hasen Ali over a trifling matter about 6am on Wednesday.

At one stage, Hasen Ali's son Mokhlesar Rahman hit on Rebeka's head with a stick, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she died early Thursday.

After autopsy, the body was buried at the family graveyard about 4:30pm.

Sonatala PS OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



















Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Barishal, Magura and Bogura, on Thursday.LAXMIPUR: A college student was allegedly beaten to death at his lover's grandfather's house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Md Jabed Hossain, an eleventh grader at Dalal Bazar Degree College. He was the son of Sharif Ullah, a resident of Hasandi Village in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said Jabed developed an affair with a girl, who is also a resident of the same village, for two years. Both of them took decision for marriage after fleeing houses as family members of the girl were dissatisfied over the matter.Farhad, brother of the girl, along with Rubel and Liton phoned Jabed to come at his grandfather's house in the morning, and they beat Jabed to death after his arrival in the house, alleged the deceased's family members.They hanged the body with ceiling fan to cover up the incident as suicide, said Sharif Ullah.Cousin of the girl said Jabed committed suicide as his lover refused to flee with him.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man was allegedly killed by a schoolboy over trifling matter in Kawnia PS area of the city on Thursday.Deceased Helal Uddin, 42, was a resident of Ward No. 3 in the city. He was a driver of Amrita Food Products Company.Police sources said Helal Uddin locked into an altercation with one Sakib, a tenth grader and son of Nuruzzaman of the area, over trifling matter in the afternoon. Following this, Sakib punched on Helal's head that left him senseless.He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where he was declared dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.Kawnia PS OC Azimul Karim confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Sakib in this connection.MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his step-brother in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Alamgir Molla, 13, son of Liaqat Molla, a resident of Bangram Village in the upazila.Local sources said Shawkat Molla hit Alamgir's head with a rod in the afternoon on Wednesday over cooking food, leaving him critically injured.Alamgir was first taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon.Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident adding that, police have detained Shawkat in this connection.BOGURA: A man allegedly killed his aunt over trifling matter in Sonatala Upazila of the district early Thursday.Deceased Rebeka Begum, 38, was the wife of Hamed Ali of Sonakania Village under Jorgachha Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Rebeka Begum locked into an altercation with her brother-in-law Hasen Ali over a trifling matter about 6am on Wednesday.At one stage, Hasen Ali's son Mokhlesar Rahman hit on Rebeka's head with a stick, leaving her seriously injured.She was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she died early Thursday.After autopsy, the body was buried at the family graveyard about 4:30pm.Sonatala PS OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury confirmed the incident.