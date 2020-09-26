Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two minor children were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Madaripur, Gopalganj and Sirajganj, on Thursday.
MADARIPUR: A minor boy was killed as a bus ran over him on the Madaripur-Shariatpur Regional Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nihat Choukidar, 4, son of Saju Choukider, a resident in the upazila.
Local sources said a bus hit the boy while he was crossing the road in Mostafapur area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Kamrul Islam Miah confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Israt Khanam, 4, was the daughter of Aminur Rahman Sharif of Sadhuhati Village in the upazila.
Local sources said an easy-bike ran over her in Sadhuhati area on the Ramdia-Narail Road at around 12:30pm, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where she died about 3:30pm.
Ramdia Police Outpost In-Charge Md Selim Reza confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Shahriar Hossen, 15, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of Uttar Mathurapur Village under Madhainagar Union in the upazila, and a student of Oashin Qawmi Hafizia Madrasa in the area. 
Eyewitnesses said a passenger-laden Sirajganj-bound bus named 'Sonar Madina' hit a motorcycle in Dhaper Bridge area on the Tarash-Bhuiyangati Regional Road about 12:30pm, leaving its rider Shahriar dead on the spot.  
Tarash PS OC Moazzem Hossen confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body.


