

Rough weather smashes hope of coastal fishers

In the region, about 85 per cent people live by fishing. But this year, they are facing a different situation.

The season of fishing is almost over. The remaining time is enough for one trip only. From October 14, a new ban on catching, marketing, transporting, selling, bartering, and stocking hilsa will start for next 22 days.

Fishermen have suffered setback for corona since mid-March and 65-day fishing ban at that time. They ending part of the season was their last resort, but it has also been impossible due to the rough sea.

By the time, most trawlers were compelled to return from the sea empty-handed. Now the fishers demanded assistance to the government for their survival. If they don't get government support, they will have to flee to avert the pressure from moneylenders.

Patharghata Fisheries Office sources said, officially, there were 14,350 registered fishermen in the upazila, but later the number stood at 11,438. By December next, the number will rise.

Unofficially, there are 22,000 fishers in the upazila. During the 65-day ban for protection of mother hilsas, some of the listed 11,438 fishers got 56 kg of rice while some got 30 kg of rice from the government. The rest did not get any help.

Fishermen Monir, Emadul, Hanif and Sabbir said, "Our last resort is also lost. We suffered for 65-day ban and for corona. Now the 22-day ban is coming. Besides, we suffered due to flood for most of the year. But, despite going to sea by spending lakhs of taka, trawlers had to come back empty."

They also said, "We took loans from different sources at the beginning of the fishing season. But we will have to flee now if we cannot repay the loan."

District Fishing Trawler Owners Association President Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, due to unfavourable weather, fishermen did not get sufficient fish this year. Besides the fishers, the trawler owners have also faced huge losses.

Both fishers and trawler owners will have to shift to other professions if they don't get government assistance, he added.

Patharghata Upazila Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Apu said due to more natural disasters this year than other years, fishers could hardly go to the sea. But the catching was not any less given that account, he claimed.

Perhaps, the fishers got less fish earlier, but later they got huge fish, he defended.

According to him, most of the fishers do not get much fish for not using modern tools. Those who have the tools got much fish.

Fishes are less available due to climate change effects, he added.















