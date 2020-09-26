Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:11 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Growers benefit from floating vegetable farming in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

Growers benefit from floating vegetable farming in Gopalganj

Growers benefit from floating vegetable farming in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Sept 25: Farmers in Tungipara and Kotalipara upazilas of the district are benefitting from the cultivation of vegetables on floating beds.
A good number of farmers in different villages in these upazilas are adopting this farming method gradually.
The agriculture department introduced the method here on the ground that croplands in these upazilas are mainly low-lying and the water is salty.
The vegetables grown on these beds, which are mainly made of hyacinths, are meeting local demands. Besides, the growers' living standard is also improving.
To cope with the global climate challenges, farmers in these areas are growing vegetables on floating beds without using fertilisers and pesticides.
The advantage of this method is that flood and other natural disasters cannot harm the beds. Vegetables grown on these beds sell at fair prices.
Growers Shokti Kirtonia of Mitradanga Village, and Baren Biswas and Bhupati Biswas of Bannabari Village in Tungipara said, many like them in different villages are now benefitting from the cultivation of vegetables on floating beds.
The method is gaining popularity in different villages of Gopalganj Sadar and Kashiani upazilas too.
The farmers mainly grow okra, red spinach, Malabar spinach, cucumber and other vegetables on the beds.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Gopalganj Dr Arbind Kumar Roy said more than 2,000 farmers grow different vegetables in at least 20,000 beds in the district.
He also said people in the low-lying areas become workless at this time. So, by growing vegetables on floating beds, they can adjust the situation.




If the government gives assistance to the growers, they would benefit more from the cultivation, said farmers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term for murder
Lalmonirhat growers busy in advance vegetable farming
Marking the Mujib Barsha
Five found dead in four districts
Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj
Four murdered in four districts
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists
Rough weather smashes hope of coastal fishers


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft