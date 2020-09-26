

Growers benefit from floating vegetable farming in Gopalganj

A good number of farmers in different villages in these upazilas are adopting this farming method gradually.

The agriculture department introduced the method here on the ground that croplands in these upazilas are mainly low-lying and the water is salty.

The vegetables grown on these beds, which are mainly made of hyacinths, are meeting local demands. Besides, the growers' living standard is also improving.

To cope with the global climate challenges, farmers in these areas are growing vegetables on floating beds without using fertilisers and pesticides.

The advantage of this method is that flood and other natural disasters cannot harm the beds. Vegetables grown on these beds sell at fair prices.

Growers Shokti Kirtonia of Mitradanga Village, and Baren Biswas and Bhupati Biswas of Bannabari Village in Tungipara said, many like them in different villages are now benefitting from the cultivation of vegetables on floating beds.

The method is gaining popularity in different villages of Gopalganj Sadar and Kashiani upazilas too.

The farmers mainly grow okra, red spinach, Malabar spinach, cucumber and other vegetables on the beds.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Gopalganj Dr Arbind Kumar Roy said more than 2,000 farmers grow different vegetables in at least 20,000 beds in the district.

He also said people in the low-lying areas become workless at this time. So, by growing vegetables on floating beds, they can adjust the situation.









If the government gives assistance to the growers, they would benefit more from the cultivation, said farmers.





