110 more people contract corona in Rajshahi, Barishal





RAJSHAHI: Some 90 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 19,631 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 50 are in Bogura, 14 in Rajshahi, 12 in Natore, six in Joypurhat and Sirajganj each, and two in Chapainawabganj districts.

Among the total infected, 17,275 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 293 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.

BARISHAL: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 8,204 in the division.

Meanwhile, a total of 170 people died of the virus here.

Of the deceased, 68 are from the Barishal District whereas 50 from the city.

The fatality rate from the virus in the division stands at 2.07 per cent.

































