49 detained on different charges in seven districts





PIROJPUR: Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in a dowry case filed by his first wife.

He was arrested from Hularhat Launch Ghat area in the district town on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is MD Badiuzzaman Sheikh Rubel, 32, general secretary of District Unit JCD and son of Maddhya Rasta area in the district town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said Sheikh Rubel was wanted in a case filed by his wife.

Rubel's first wife Sajia Afrin Shammi alleged that her family gave Rubel cash money, furniture and a motorcycle as dowry after their marriage on February 18, 2012.

But, the husband and mother-in-law are putting pressure on her demanding Tk 25 lakh for last few days. They tortured her both mentally and physically on occasions as she could not meet their demand.

Later, they sent Shammi to her father's home, she added.

Failing to resolve the matter, Shammi, a mother of an 18-month-old son, filed a case with a court in Khulna on July 15 last accusing her husband and mother-in-law.

She informed that Rubel married again without her consent.

NATORE: Police, in separate drives, arrested two active members of an inter-district motorbike stealing gang from Sirajganj and Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Police also recovered five stolen motorbikes during the drives.

Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumar Saha, in a press briefing at his office, confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

The arrested are Sumon, 23, son of Alam of Gotiachar area in Natore Sadar Upazila, and Raju Sheikh, 24, son of Hasen Ali Sheikh of Kamarkhand Upazila in Sirajganj.

SP Liton said as the tendency of stealing motorbikes has increased a lot in the district recently, three cases were filed with Sadar PS.

Following this, police conducted two separate drives on Wednesday and arrested the duo with the stolen bikes from Sirajganj and Dhaka, the SP added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: At least 14 people were arrested in Ulipur Upazila of the district over gambling in three days.

Police, in a drive, arrested six persons on charge of gambling over Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket from the upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Rashedul Islam, 35, Ashraful Islam, 25, Mithu Mia, 20, and Alamgir Hossen, 23, residents of Sarashi area; Nirasha, 26, of Gaburzan area, and Sumon Mia, 23, of Koushunar Par area under Hatiya Union.

Police sources said, on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Moshiur Rahman raided Kadamtala Bazaar at night and arrested them while gambling.

The law enforcers also seized three mobile phone sets, cash Tk 9,050 and a television set during the drive.

Ulipur PS OC Moazzem Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday noon.

On the other hand, police detained eight more gamblers from the upazila on Monday.

The arrested are: Abu Musa, 32, Nur Islam, 22, Badiuzzaman, 25, Anisur Madal, 30, Shahin Alam, 17, Sujan Mia, 19, Bakul Mia, 24, and Razu Mia, 35, residents of Hokdanga Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

As the IPL began few days ago, people from all ages including students started gambling on IPL matches.

Police sources said they were detained from a shop at Bakshi Bazar under Thetrai Union in the upazila at night when they were gambling during an IPL match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Police also recovered eight mobile phones, Tk 2,840 in cash and a television from there.

Ulipur PS Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin said the arrested persons were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three persons with a huge volume of fake cigarettes and cigarette-making materials from a factory in the district town on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Rabiul Islam, Zihad and Jahurul Islam.

RAB sources said the elite force raided One Cigarette Company at Dogaria in Nungola area in the evening. However, company officials failed to show the law enforcers legal documents during the raid.

Some 22,870 packets of cigarette with fake bandroll, a huge volume of bandroll and a covered van were seized during the drive.

Later, the RAB-12 members detained company manager Rabiul Islam, Zihad and Jahurul Islam when they were trying to flee.

A case has been lodged against the company owner.

Environment Directorate Assistant Director Mohammad Quddus and Bogura's Customs, VAT and Excise Division Assistant Commissioner M Mominul Islam were present during the drive.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested four persons from Ghior Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed for raping an eighth grader.

The arrested persons are Razib, his father, mother; and Tamijuddin.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tania Islam said Razib took the victim forcefully to his house when she went to collect water from a tubewell nearby his house on September 16. He then violated the girl inside his house.

Mother of the victim lodged a case against four persons with Ghior PS in this connection on Monday night.

Following this, police arrested them on Tuesday, the ASP added.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members, in a drive from 4pm till 8:30pm on Monday, arrested 14 drug takers and 10 gamblers from different areas of Akkelpur Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said they arrested the from Koroitala, Bogura Bus Stand and Siddir Mor areas of the upazila.

RAB members also recovered 1.5 litres of liquor, 20 grams of hemp, one drug taking equipment, two sets of playing cards, and cash Tk 11,290 from their possessions.

LAXMIPUR: RAB members arrested a local leader of Juba League for taking money from poor people in the name of providing electricity connections in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Selim Majhi, the former president of Ward No. 7 Unit Jubo League. He is a resident of Andharmanik Village under Tewariganj Union in the upazila.

Earlier, one of the victims Setara Begum had lodged a case with Laxmipur Sadar PS in this connection.

However, another accused in the case Md Sharif of Dharmapur Village went into hiding.

Laxmipur RAB-11 Camp Acting Commander Md Abu Saleh said Selim took about Tk 10 lakh from 350 families at the village saying he would provide them electricity connection of Palli Bidyut.

He also threatened them when they demanded to give the money back as he failed to provide the power connection.

However, the RAB, later, handed him to the police, the official added.































