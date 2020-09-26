Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Sept 25: A schoolgirl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Shahjadi Akhter, 12, a sixth grader at Ikri Secondary School, was the daughter of Shahin Jomaddar of the Upazila.

The deceased's mother said her daughter locked the door of her room from inside in the afternoon.

As she did not respond despite calling from outside, the family members broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, she added.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhandaria Police Station SM Maqsusur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.
















