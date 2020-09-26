Tk 2cr fish washed away at Baraigram





Locals of Gurumoshail area said consecutive rainfall since Sunday caused swelling in the Dabilla Beel and the Mora Baral River. As the sluice gate in the area has been defective for a long time, water from the river easily entered the beel, inundating 50 ponds situated in the middle of the beel.

Zakir Hossain Sarker, managing director of Sarker Fishers and Agro Limited, said they have been farming different species of fish on 10 acres of land in the beel. The downpour washed away the fish of the pond, causing losses worth Tk 30 to 35 lakh.

The sudden flood also brought miseries to some fish farmers of the area.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jahangir Alam said the fisheries department had nothing to do as it was a natural disaster.









The affected fish traders informed the matter to him, and he will take necessary steps in this connection, he added.





BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Sept 25: Fish of 50 ponds worth about Tk 2 crore have been washed away by heavy rainfall in Baraigram Upazila of the district.Locals of Gurumoshail area said consecutive rainfall since Sunday caused swelling in the Dabilla Beel and the Mora Baral River. As the sluice gate in the area has been defective for a long time, water from the river easily entered the beel, inundating 50 ponds situated in the middle of the beel.Zakir Hossain Sarker, managing director of Sarker Fishers and Agro Limited, said they have been farming different species of fish on 10 acres of land in the beel. The downpour washed away the fish of the pond, causing losses worth Tk 30 to 35 lakh.The sudden flood also brought miseries to some fish farmers of the area.Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jahangir Alam said the fisheries department had nothing to do as it was a natural disaster.The affected fish traders informed the matter to him, and he will take necessary steps in this connection, he added.