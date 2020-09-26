Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:10 PM
latest Country reports 36 more fatalities from COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Tk 2cr fish washed away at Baraigram

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Sept 25: Fish of 50 ponds worth about Tk 2 crore have been washed away by heavy rainfall in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
Locals of Gurumoshail area said consecutive rainfall since Sunday caused swelling in the Dabilla Beel and the Mora Baral River. As the sluice gate in the area has been defective for a long time, water from the river easily entered the beel, inundating 50 ponds situated in the middle of the beel.
Zakir Hossain Sarker, managing director of Sarker Fishers and Agro Limited, said they have been farming different species of fish on 10 acres of land in the beel. The downpour washed away the fish of the pond, causing losses worth Tk 30 to 35 lakh.
The sudden flood also brought miseries to some fish farmers of the area.
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jahangir Alam said the fisheries department had nothing to do as it was a natural disaster.




The affected fish traders informed the matter to him, and he will take necessary steps in this connection, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term for murder
Lalmonirhat growers busy in advance vegetable farming
Marking the Mujib Barsha
Five found dead in four districts
Sheikh Kamal IT Centre to be built at Pirganj
Four murdered in four districts
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists
Rough weather smashes hope of coastal fishers


Latest News
Pilgrims to get three hours to finish Umrah
'Bangladesh exporting software to 80 countries of the world'
PM stresses timely, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Woman drowns in Bogura pond
Bangladeshis among 22 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Libya coast
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatch police’s arms in Gazipur
DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use
Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours in Bollywood-drugs nexus
8 schoolgirls saved from child marriages in a day
40 landless get 300 decimal land in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Zim Cricket to apply for Pak visa for Indian coach Lalchand Rajput
Now, 1,075 Cox's Bazar police constables transferred
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
Split in Gonoforum 'looms large'
Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month
Human chain demands university at Naogaon’s Patnitala
2 more held over Savar school girl murder
COVID-19 global death toll nears 1 million
21 more deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft