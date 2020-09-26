Five more contract corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Sept 25: Five more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,107 here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

All of the newly infected persons are from Sadar Upazila.

The samples sent to National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka in the last 24 hours came in hand where five persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 763 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 20 died of it in the district.













