

Aman farmers frustrated over pest attack in Bogura, Rajshahi

BOGURA: Aman growers in the district are worried about pest attack in their fields this season that is likely to affect the production.

For getting good prices of Boro paddy in the last season, farmers have cultivated Aman in more lands than the target fixed by the agriculture department.

There were green fields everywhere in the district, but the fields have now taken a bleak look following the pest attack.

An agriculture official Abdur Rashid said flood hit the last Boro season more or less. Now, due to the pest attack, the Aman paddy plants have become like straw.

Despite that there will be bumper Aman yield, he said confidently.

The pest attack has affected the Aman paddy farming in all the 12 upazilas of the district. The upper parts of the plants are drying out. In some fields, the plant roots are rotting.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year's Aman paddy farming target was 1,73,735 hectares of land with the production target of 5,61,485 metric tons of clean rice. But, Aman was cultivated in 1,80,485 ha of lands, and it is more than the target.

Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE in Bogura Dulal Hossen said, for getting good prices of Boro paddy and due to huge damages in vegetable cultivation for flood, farmers have shifted to Aman instead of vegetables.

He informed that pest has attacked 44 ha of lands in the district. In this connection, agriculture officials are working in field level.

A farmer Ansar Ali of Haat Sajapur Village in Dupchanchia Upazila said, "Though our fields have been affected, agriculture officials are not coming to see the situation."

Sirajul Islam and Solaiman Ali of the same village said the field level agriculture officials are hardly found.

He complained that the pesticides prescribed by them are not working.

If the pest attack cannot be checked, the production target will not be achieved, farmers said.

At this time, pests make some attack. Yet it will not hamper production, the DD defended.

RAJSHAHI: Aman growers in Godagari Upazila of the district are frustrated due to massive pest attack in their fields.

A good number of farmers said if the attack cannot be prevented immediately, it may hit production.

Farmers said most of the infected plants are becoming yellowish. Though they sprayed pesticides, the attack cannot be stopped.

Expressing concern, farmer Azhar Uddin of Krishnapur Village in the upazila said, leaf blight and stem rot diseases have hit his eight out of ten bighas of Aman fields where he cultivated Swarno and BR-51 varieties of the paddy. He sprayed pesticides many times but failed to get rid of the diseases.

He also said he sprayed pesticides as per the advice of the pesticide sellers as he did not get any concerned official of the local agriculture department.

Upazila agriculture department sources said Aman was cultivated in about 24,310 hectares of land here this season.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said adequate measures have been taken to check the pest attack. They are also providing necessary advice to the farmers in this connection.

















