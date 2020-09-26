

KSA’s visas extension: Hope for Saudi expatriates



As a result of the new decision, all migrants stranded here would be allowed to return to Saudi Arabia again. It is important to mention that around 34,000 Bangladeshi migrants risked their jobs, if they could not return to Saudi Arabia by September 30.



Unquestionably, KSA's decision is a good gesture for Bangladesh, which we welcome. We also thank to our government for their pro-active diplomatic efforts. The country is the 11th largest remittance recipient in the world and KSA is the main destination of Bangladeshi expatriate workers. As a result, the fate of migrant workers in KSA plays a vital role in Bangladesh's socio-economic and infrastructural development.











As a part of their decision, KSA has resumed regular flights to and from Dhaka. The first flight carried around 255 Bangladeshis to Saudi Arabia. But only around 800 more would have been able to go to Saudi Arabia on these twice-a-week flights by September 30. A new question has raised whether all the migrants would be able to return to work before October 17 unless other carriers operate flights or these two airlines, Biman and Saudi, run more. Other passengers will also be able to return to workplace when more flights are approved by the Saudi authorities.



