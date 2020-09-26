Video
Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:10 PM
KSA’s visas extension: Hope for Saudi expatriates

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has agreed to extend visas for the Bangladeshi expatriates who returned home on holidays, but could not go back to the kingdom due to the pandemic. The country took the decision following Bangladesh's request for extension of three months for Bangladeshi visa holders and their Iqama (work permit). Meanwhile the visa extension process, for those whose visas have already expired, will start on Sunday and their work permits would remain valid until October 17. Moreover, validity of the permits could be extended further if needed.

As a result of the new decision, all migrants stranded here would be allowed to return to Saudi Arabia again. It is important to mention that around 34,000 Bangladeshi migrants risked their jobs, if they could not return to Saudi Arabia by September 30.

Unquestionably, KSA's decision is a good gesture for Bangladesh, which we welcome. We also thank to our government for their pro-active diplomatic efforts. The country is the 11th largest remittance recipient in the world and KSA is the main destination of Bangladeshi expatriate workers. As a result, the fate of migrant workers in KSA plays a vital role in Bangladesh's socio-economic and infrastructural development.





As a part of their decision, KSA has resumed regular flights to and from Dhaka. The first flight carried around 255 Bangladeshis to Saudi Arabia. But only around 800 more would have been able to go to Saudi Arabia on these twice-a-week flights by September 30. A new question has raised whether all the migrants would be able to return to work before October 17 unless other carriers operate flights or these two airlines, Biman and Saudi, run more. Other passengers will also be able to return to workplace when more flights are approved by the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia is the biggest remittance-generating country for Bangladesh. Around a million Bangladeshis now work in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Bangladeshi migrants sent US$18.355 billion. Of the amount, $3.647 billion (19.87 percent) were sent from Saudi Arabia. Incase, the migrant workers cannot return to their workplace in the KSA, the remittance inflow of Bangladesh will reduce largely. In order to ensure smooth and unimpeded remittance inflow, Bangladesh government must engage in continuous diplomatic effort, so that all migrant workers can return to their workplace in KSA in time.



