Online gaming addiction







People try to overcome their tiredness and exhaustion through various means. In today's modern and technology-dependent world, Internet, mobile phones, computers, etc, usually serve as the main instrument of human entertainment. From children to elderly community are using it without any hesitation.



However, in the case of children and adolescents, it is seen to be used excessively.



Children and teenagers travel and spend time in the internet world in many ways. The main and one of the mediums is the online based video game, which is quite popular in today's world. Almost everyone is now using this platform due to the availability of internet and mobile phones. Moreover, in the recent global epidemic, children, adolescents and students have been leaning towards this very well during their study breaks.



A large number of the students are spending time with it. However, since the games have to be played with concentration in one place, it has a huge impact on their physical health. In addition, they have to spend at least 5-6 hours a day, which has an effect on their sleep, starting from eye damage. According to psychologists, boys and girls who are addicted to these games become mentally weak. Moreover, the rules of the games are to survive by killing the members of the opposing team alone or in a group, which has adverse effects on children and adolescents. Consequently, violence and hatred work in their minds. As a result, the children and adolescents of our country are moving towards an invisible horrible situation.











Therefore, the authorities should realize the negative aspects and ban all the addictive games. Moreover, the family needs to play a role.



Mamun Hossain Agun

