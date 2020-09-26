

Md Shibbir Ahmed



In December 2019, an outbreak of the corona virus occurred in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus was officially named COVID-19 after the World Health Organization. The virus is thought to have originated in Wuhan's seafood market. People in COVID-19 are under house arrest in lockdown; on the other hand, it has also affected people's psychological problems.



At this time of the Corona, people are much lazier than before. The cause of this laziness is inactivity. There has been a lot of research on this. A study of how lazy people became in Europe between 2002 and 2019 found that people in Europe were 20 per cent more lazy than before. Its rate is gradually increasing in Bangladesh as well.



There is only one thing in this century that has made people so lazy. That is mobile phone. Nowadays people look at the screen of mobile phone more than TV. Between 1990 and 2020, the number of mobile phone users worldwide gradually increased from 12.4 million to over 6 billion. One study found that the average person now spends three and a half to four and a half hours a day on a mobile phone. On an average, a person picks up a mobile phone 58 times a day. One person spends 50 days a year on a mobile phone, even if it is over three hours a day. As such, he spends about two months of the year looking at his mobile phone.



Has the smart-phone really made people smart? Or are people living more stupid lives than before? This inactivity of man while sitting in front of the machine also destroys the body. A study found that people between the ages of 22 and 35 now spend more time on mobile phones. Adolescents now spend the same amount of time on the phone. But teenagers were supposed to be more reckless and engaged in physical activity.



Mobile phone: A curse or blessing

The British have become the laziest nation in Europe. Studies have shown that British people spend an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes on mobile phone every day. Over 80,000 deaths a year are caused because of sitting idle with the phone alone. The number of deaths due to such laziness has gone up to millions all over the world. In the West, governments advise parents not to allow children and teenagers to use mobile phone more than an hour and a half a day. Bangladeshi people spend an average of 4 hours on the phone. About 28 per cent of people give time above 5 hours. People like 12 per cent give time even above six hours.



This inactivity causes problem: from kidney to depression, from arthritis to digestive problems, from immunity to cardiac problems. In most of the cases people do not know that they are being affected because of the extensive use of mobile phone.



Then, what to do at this time of Corona? Reduce phone usage; activate yourself and keep active; give more time on hard work in daily life; do exercise--when opportunities are low, walk; read a good book in print format without spending too much lazy time on phone, listen to music, go or make garden.



Social media has made people the most asocial now. Media made people the most asocial. This is the right time to get out of the hands of the destructive circle of the excessive use of technology device.



The writer is a post-graduate student, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and research assistant, Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM)















