

Lizi Rahman



Justice Ginsberg (lovingly known as RBG) has died on September 18 at the age of 87. RBG's death wasn't a surprise to anyone, as she had been battling with numerous cancers and was in and out of the hospital for the last few years. She died of pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was a champion of gender equality and a great fighter for women's rights.



RBG's death has added a new dimension to the US presidential election. Trump buried all the discussions about his mishandling of coronavirus pandemic. He is showing urgency in nominating a replacement for RBG before election which ignited a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy as after Justice Antonin Scalia's death in 2016, Senate Republicans and Trump said it wasn't right for President Obama to replace a judge in an election year. Scalia died 237 days before the 2016 election. Whereas, Ginsburg's death came 46 days before the 2020 election. This is not only an election year. America is in the middle of an election as early voting has already started in many states.

Still the Republicans aren't hesitant to move swiftly and confirm the selection before the election day, November 3. Less than an hour after RBG's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced there will be a vote on President Trump's pending nominee to fill Ginsburg's seat, possibly by Election Day. Democrats have vigorously opposed any nomination before election, arguing that Senate Republicans blocked Democratic President Barack Obama's choice, Neil Gorsuch, for the US top court. They didn't even agree to interview him citing voters should have a say in the hiring of a new justice.



RBG death: New dimension in election



There are five conservative justices nominated by Republican presidents including the two nominated by President Trump. Republicans represent 15 million fewer Americans than their Democratic colleagues. This selection by a Republican President will imbalance the court. The new justice will be the deciding vote on abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act - and even the outcome of the presidential election.



President Donald Trump is expressing increasing confidence that a Republican-controlled Senate will approve whichever Supreme Court nominee he chooses to replace the late Justice Ginsburg. Trump has announced to formally unveil his pick on Saturday. Yes, President Trump's hastiness has a hidden agenda behind filling up the Supreme Court vacancy.



Recent polls are showing Joe Biden is nationally ahead of Trump. He is in a tie in some battleground states. On Wednesday at a Press Conference, Trump revealed the reason for his rush to hire the ninth justice. He predicted mail-in ballots will be rigged and he would file a case to stop counting the mail-in ballots. Trump said the election "will end up in the Supreme Court", adding, "I think it's important we have nine justices."



The fight over the Supreme Court is going to affect the election by changing the mobilization of women voters in the suburbs. In some places it might help bring voters back to Trump, helping him win narrow victories in key states. In other places it might energize even more voters to vote for Biden.



Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 has exceeded 200,000. Instead of taking measures in containing and preventing the pandemic, Trump is pressing the FDA to approve the vaccine before election day. He is constantly defying and dismissing the physicians and scientists. Trump admitted he will not concede if he loses the election. If he wins then the election will be fair. This is also causing a huge uproar.



Also, the first round of the presidential debate is fast approaching. People are eager to see how President Trump would do in a formal and restricted setting as he is always comfortable to talk uninterrupted. I will write about the debate in my next article.



Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York



























As I mentioned earlier, not a day go by without a new story. This week US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's (RBG) death has taken centre stage during this election year. It overshadowed the previous week's controversies surrounding Bob Woodward's latest book. No one is talking about the book anymore. A confirmation debate following Justice Ginsburg's death is the topic of the USA now.Justice Ginsberg (lovingly known as RBG) has died on September 18 at the age of 87. RBG's death wasn't a surprise to anyone, as she had been battling with numerous cancers and was in and out of the hospital for the last few years. She died of pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was a champion of gender equality and a great fighter for women's rights.RBG's death has added a new dimension to the US presidential election. Trump buried all the discussions about his mishandling of coronavirus pandemic. He is showing urgency in nominating a replacement for RBG before election which ignited a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy as after Justice Antonin Scalia's death in 2016, Senate Republicans and Trump said it wasn't right for President Obama to replace a judge in an election year. Scalia died 237 days before the 2016 election. Whereas, Ginsburg's death came 46 days before the 2020 election. This is not only an election year. America is in the middle of an election as early voting has already started in many states.Still the Republicans aren't hesitant to move swiftly and confirm the selection before the election day, November 3. Less than an hour after RBG's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced there will be a vote on President Trump's pending nominee to fill Ginsburg's seat, possibly by Election Day. Democrats have vigorously opposed any nomination before election, arguing that Senate Republicans blocked Democratic President Barack Obama's choice, Neil Gorsuch, for the US top court. They didn't even agree to interview him citing voters should have a say in the hiring of a new justice.Presidents always nominate the judges but the Senate confirms or denies the nomination. With the Republican majority Senate (53-47), Democrats have very little say in blocking President Trump's nominee. They were hoping to sway four Republicans to block the Supreme Court nomination, but, only two Republican Senators announced not to support Trump's nomination before election. The Supreme Court has traditionally been an institution that safeguards the Constitution and upholds neutral "rules of the game." There're nine Justices on the bench. The ideological balance of the nine-member court is crucial to its rulings on the most important issues in US law. A swift confirmation hearing for whoever Trump picks to occupy the vacancy would fortify the panel's conservative wing.There are five conservative justices nominated by Republican presidents including the two nominated by President Trump. Republicans represent 15 million fewer Americans than their Democratic colleagues. This selection by a Republican President will imbalance the court. The new justice will be the deciding vote on abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act - and even the outcome of the presidential election.President Donald Trump is expressing increasing confidence that a Republican-controlled Senate will approve whichever Supreme Court nominee he chooses to replace the late Justice Ginsburg. Trump has announced to formally unveil his pick on Saturday. Yes, President Trump's hastiness has a hidden agenda behind filling up the Supreme Court vacancy.Recent polls are showing Joe Biden is nationally ahead of Trump. He is in a tie in some battleground states. On Wednesday at a Press Conference, Trump revealed the reason for his rush to hire the ninth justice. He predicted mail-in ballots will be rigged and he would file a case to stop counting the mail-in ballots. Trump said the election "will end up in the Supreme Court", adding, "I think it's important we have nine justices."The fight over the Supreme Court is going to affect the election by changing the mobilization of women voters in the suburbs. In some places it might help bring voters back to Trump, helping him win narrow victories in key states. In other places it might energize even more voters to vote for Biden.Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 has exceeded 200,000. Instead of taking measures in containing and preventing the pandemic, Trump is pressing the FDA to approve the vaccine before election day. He is constantly defying and dismissing the physicians and scientists. Trump admitted he will not concede if he loses the election. If he wins then the election will be fair. This is also causing a huge uproar.Also, the first round of the presidential debate is fast approaching. People are eager to see how President Trump would do in a formal and restricted setting as he is always comfortable to talk uninterrupted. I will write about the debate in my next article.Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York