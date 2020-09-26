

Ishrat Haq Moon











Methods:

At first we need to prepare brownie. For this we need to bit egg, sugar, and butter then mix flour, baking powder, chocolate powder and bake it in a tray up to 180? for 15 to 20 minutes. After that we need to make custard by boiling milk in another pot and mix with custard powder. Then filled in the middle of brownie and serve it into pieces. Ishrat Haq Moon has a passion for cooking and amazing culinary skills. Her main goal is to spread her recipes and skills to the next generation. At the same time she is planning to work with various organisations to help the transgender community in terms of cooking.Peanut SaladIngredients:Nuts without lentils 1 cupChopped Onion 2 tspChopped Chili ½ tspChopped Capsicum 1 tspChopped Tomato 1 tspLemon Juice 1 tspMustard Oil 1 tspTomato Sauce ½ tspChili Sauce ½ tspSalt Like quantityCoriander Leaves Like quantityLettuce Leaves 2 piecesMethods:Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and serve by arranging in a plate.Spicy Pan CakeIngredients:Flour 1 cupEgg 2 pcButter 2 tbspSalt Like quantityGinger/Garlic Paste ½ tspOnion Paste ½ tspChili Powder ½ tspBaking Powder ½ tspCoriander Leaves a littleWater Like quantityMethods:At first we need to mix all the ingredients with water and make a dense mold and keep it for 5 minutes. After that we need to take a pan that spread with butter then we have to cut the mold into small pieces and fry into the pan. We have shaken both sides for proper fry, add some sauce and serve it for children's Tiffin or snakes.Staff Brownie BarIngredients:Egg 4Milk ½ tbspSugar ½ cupFlour 1 cupChocolate Powder 2 tbspBaking Powder 1 tbspCustard Powder 2 tbspWhipped Cream 1 tbspButter 150gMethods:At first we need to prepare brownie. For this we need to bit egg, sugar, and butter then mix flour, baking powder, chocolate powder and bake it in a tray up to 180? for 15 to 20 minutes. After that we need to make custard by boiling milk in another pot and mix with custard powder. Then filled in the middle of brownie and serve it into pieces.