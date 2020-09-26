|
Recipe
Ishrat Haq Moon has a passion for cooking and amazing culinary skills. Her main goal is to spread her recipes and skills to the next generation. At the same time she is planning to work with various organisations to help the transgender community in terms of cooking.
Peanut Salad
Ingredients:
Nuts without lentils 1 cup
Chopped Onion 2 tsp
Chopped Chili ½ tsp
Chopped Capsicum 1 tsp
Chopped Tomato 1 tsp
Lemon Juice 1 tsp
Mustard Oil 1 tsp
Tomato Sauce ½ tsp
Chili Sauce ½ tsp
Salt Like quantity
Coriander Leaves Like quantity
Lettuce Leaves 2 pieces
Methods:
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and serve by arranging in a plate.
Spicy Pan Cake
Ingredients:Flour 1 cup
Egg 2 pc
Butter 2 tbsp
Salt Like quantity
Ginger/Garlic Paste ½ tsp
Onion Paste ½ tsp
Chili Powder ½ tsp
Baking Powder ½ tsp
Coriander Leaves a little
Water Like quantity
Methods:
At first we need to mix all the ingredients with water and make a dense mold and keep it for 5 minutes. After that we need to take a pan that spread with butter then we have to cut the mold into small pieces and fry into the pan. We have shaken both sides for proper fry, add some sauce and serve it for children's Tiffin or snakes.
Staff Brownie Bar
Ingredients:
Egg 4
Milk ½ tbsp
Sugar ½ cup
Flour 1 cup
Chocolate Powder 2 tbsp
Baking Powder 1 tbsp
Custard Powder 2 tbsp
Whipped Cream 1 tbsp
Butter 150g
Methods:
At first we need to prepare brownie. For this we need to bit egg, sugar, and butter then mix flour, baking powder, chocolate powder and bake it in a tray up to 180? for 15 to 20 minutes. After that we need to make custard by boiling milk in another pot and mix with custard powder. Then filled in the middle of brownie and serve it into pieces.