Saturday, 26 September, 2020, 9:09 PM
Young Kay’s Autumn collections

Published : Saturday, 26 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Life & Style Desk

Country's leading fashion house Young Kay brings up trendy and fashionable dress, suitable for this Autumn season. There is air of freshness in the dress, which is modern and trendy to complement this season.
The price of the dress is also reasonable. The cloths however include kurti, salwar kamiz, tops, skirts, plazzo for female and for male, they have the collections of polo shirt, t-shirt, casual shirt, denim pant, Punjabi and others. These collections are available at the Young Kay's Mirpur, Police Plaza, Baily Road, Sobhanbagh and Jamuna Future branch.
The name Young Kay makes you understand that it is the symbol of young and they prioritize young's choice.


